Cullis Kelly allowed only two hits and one unearned run in a complete-game performance, striking out seven to help G.W. Long to a 7-1 win over Flomaton in high school baseball action in Skipperville Friday night.

Offensively for the Rebels, Brant Brady had two singles and a run batted in, Cohen Pritchett had two singles and Bryson Hughes had a hit and drove in three runs. Tanner Johnston added a single and RBI.

Slocomb 10, Geneva County 0: Four Slocomb pitchers combined on one-hitter with nine strikeouts and the RedTops scored three in the first and five in the second to break it open.

Bryson Brookshire pitched the first two innings, striking out five and walking one. Michael Ward walked one before giving way to Wyatt Reeder, who pitched two innings and allowed the one hit, while striking out three. Brody Campbell finished the last inning with one strikeout and one walk.

Offensively for Slocomb, Evan Sorrells had a two-run double, Maddox King had a run-scoring double and a sac fly RBI and Campbell had a RBI double. Jaxon Langham also had a RBI.

Grayson Bell had the lone Geneva County hit.

Pike County 9, Houston County 3: Omari Barrow struck out 13 and allowed just three hits and three runs over seven innings and added two hits on offense for Pike County.

Kemel Flowers had two doubles and two RBI, while Keldon Singleton, Jamareon Burney and Antonio Patterson all had two singles for the Bulldogs with Singleton and Burney with a RBI each. Britt Albritton had one hit and drove in three runs.

Victor Horton had a RBI single, Clay Hand had a double and Brayson Stephenson had a single for Houston County.

Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament

Ariton 8, Wetumpka 1: Andy Garris and Landon Tyler combined on a seven-inning one-hitter to lead Ariton’s win.

Garris, the winning pitcher, went six plus innings and allowed the one hit and one run before two walks forced him out in the seventh. Garris had three strikeouts. Tyler got the final three outs, striking out one.

Offensively, Lawson Leger had two doubles and three runs batted in and Caden Collier had a single and RBI.

Bibb County 12, Charles Henderson 5: Trojan pitching gave up 17 hits in the loss to the Choctaws.

For CHHS, KaNeil Lewis had a two-run double, Will Templin had a RBI double and Damien Hart had a double.

Pike Liberal Arts 3, James Clemens 2: The Patriots scored three runs in the third to go in front and held on for the win.

KC Bradford had a solo homer, Levi DeBoer scored on an error and John Lott’s double scored Payne Jeffcoat for Pike Lib.

Luke Barron went the distance, scattering six hits and allowing two unearned runs, while striking out six.

Junior Varsity Baseball

Wicksburg sweeps Opp: Wicksburg swept Opp 1-0 and 9-3.

In the opener, Opp’s Matthew Morgan pitched four innings with no earned runs and one hit allowed, while striking out four. Wicksburg’s run scored on a passed ball. Offensively for Opp, Parker Burgess had a double for the only Opp hit.

In game two, Blaine Pyron allowed two earned runs and five hits over three innings for Opp as Wicksburg capitalized on seven errors in the game. Wyatt Spears had a single with two RBI and JaKarri Edwards had a single and RBI for the Bobcats.