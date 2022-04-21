PREP BASEBALL: Nelson performance sparks Pike Lib sweep over Lee-Scott in Auburn

Auburn signee Drew Nelson was nearly perfect in the city of his future home on Wednesday.

The Pike Liberal Arts senior left-handed pitcher, who will play at nearby Auburn University next year, struck out 18 of 20 batters in a no-hit performance with just two walks during a 12-0 Patriot win over Auburn’s Lee-Scott Academy.

The Patriots also won a second game of a doubleheader, 12-1.

Pike Lib, ranked No. 2 in the state poll, improved to 26-4-1 with the sweep.

Nelson was perfect at the plate during the game, going 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in. Cason Eubanks, a Georgia Southern signee, was 3-for-4 with a RBI, and KC Bradford was 2-for-3 with a double. John Lott also had two hits.

Darryl Lee, who has signed with Coastal Alabama South, added a two-run double. Skylar Kidd had a double and RBI and Davis Kilcrease had a single and RBI.

In game two, Press Jefcoat pitched a five-inning four hitter with one run allowed. He struck out six. Kidd was 4-for-4 with a homer, double and six runs batted in. Bradford and Nelson both had two hits and two runs batted in with Nelson earning a double and triple for his two hits. Lott added two hits, while Jayden Jordan had a triple and RBI and Jefcoat had a single and RBI.