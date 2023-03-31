Northside Methodist rallied with three two-out runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Dale County 3-2 in high school baseball action Friday night in Midland City.

The host Warriors led 2-0 going into the seventh. Northside Methodist’s Jay Ray earned a double to start the inning before a strikeout and a ground out put the Warriors an out away from the win.

Bowden Lancaster, though, drew a walk and Harrison Hicks followed with a two-run double to tie the game. Gage Rhodes followed with a RBI single to score courtesy runner Cole Haddock to put the Knights in front.

Dale County had a two-out double from Jessie Pelham in the bottom of the seventh, but the next hitter lined out to end the game.

Hicks led NMA with two hits. Pelham had two hits, including a run-scoring single, to lead Dale County.

Hicks was the winning pitcher in relief, working the fifth and sixth innings. He allowed one hit and no runs, while striking out two. John Michael Moredcai earned a save in the seventh.

Headland 8, Marbury 6: Parker Littlefield went 4-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in and Evan Taylor went 3-for-4 with a run batted in to pace the Rams’ win on Friday.

Mason Steele was 2-for-4 with a run batted in and Trent Weatherly was 2-for-5 with a double.

Trey Scott was the winning pitcher, working four innings on relief. He struck out three and allowed five hits. Mason Steele pitched three innings, striking out six and allowing three earned runs.

Dothan 7-3, Oxford 1-13: Dothan split a doubleheader with Oxford in Oxford on Friday, winning the opener 7-1 and losing the second game 13-3.

In the win, Hunter Williams allowed only four hits, one walk and one run in a seven-inning complete-game performance, while striking out four to help lead Dothan’s win.

Haze McCorkel had a three-run double and Kingsley Lucas a run-scoring single, while Blake Wynn and Connor Cody drew bases-loaded walks for runs batted in and Landon Jenkins had a RBI off a hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In the second game, Cody, McCorkel and Lucas all had two hits with Cody earning a two-run double. Tucker Watkins added a RBI single for the Wolves.