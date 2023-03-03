Northside Methodist’s Jack Alvord threw a no-hitter and struck out 12 and the Knights scored all five runs in the fifth and sixth innings in a 5-0 win over Ashford in the opener of a Class 3A, Area 3 doubleheader in Ashford on Thursday.

Alvord allowed two walks and hit one batter and the Knight defense committed one error behind him, allowing the Yellow Jackets to have four runners reach base.

Offensively, the Knights had 11 hits with Bowden Lancaster, Harrison Hicks, Gant Underwood and Cole Haddock all with two hits each.

In the fifth inning, Gage Rhodes had a run-scoring single. In the sixth, Hicks had a run-scoring single, Underwood a RBI double and Jack Ray a two-run single.

Northside Methodist finished off a doubleheader sweep with a 15-0 win.

Hicks fired a four-inning, two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and had two hits on offense, one a double, and a run batted in.

Underwood had three hits, including two doubles, with a RBI, while Ethan McMahen was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and Rhodes added two singles with one RBI. John Michael Mordecai had a single with two RBI. Lancaster had a double and RBI and Carter Richards a single and RBI.

Will Hart Lawrence and Jace Dunnham had a single each for the two Yellow Jacket hits.

Geneva 5, Cottonwood 1: Trent Smith struck out seven and allowed only two hits and one unearned run in a complete game performance and the Panthers scored all five runs in the fifth and sixth, overcoming a 1-0 deficit.

Trent Spann earned two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs, and Ryan Jackson added a single and RBI.

Klete Meadows and Ethan Simmons had a single each for Cottonwood.

Headland 4, Thomasville (Ga.) 2: Bryce Gover struck out seven and didn’t allow an earned run over six innings to earn the pitching win with help from Trey Scott, who earned a last-inning save, striking out two and allowing one hit.

Mason Steele and Luke Nelson both had a hit and RBI. Evan Taylor also drove in a run.

Carroll 15, Elba 3: Stinson Draper went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and Coleman Brauer had two hits, one a double, and three runs batted in to lead the Eagles.

Bryce Coleman and Jackson Skillbred both had two hits with one RBI with Coleman earning a double among the hits. Mason Wimberly and Caleb Edwards both had a double and two RBI.

Konner Thomas was the winning pitcher, striking out six over 3 2/3 innings. Coleman struck out two in 1 1/3 of relief.

For Elba, Kaleb Mitchell had two hits, one a double, and two runs batted in and Colin Arnold had a RBI double. Cameron Gray also had a double for the Tigers.

Parkview (Ga.) 10, Ariton 0: At the Perfect Game High School Showcase in Hoover, the Purple Cats were no-hit by Parkview’s pitcher in a five-inning perfect game performance.

Ariton faces Hueytown Friday in a losers’ bracket game at Pell City High School.

Desoto Central (Miss.) 6, G.W. Long 1: At the Perfect Game High School Showcase in Hoover, the Rebels fell to the Mississippi team in the first round. No details were available.

Long faces Chelsea in a losers bracket game Friday at 8:30 p.m. at the Hoover Met.

New Brockton sweeps: New Brockton won a Class 3A, Area 4 doubleheader over the Warhawks, 22-6 and 17-2.

In the opener, Jackson Lawson had two hits and two runs batted in and James Downing had two hits and one RBI to lead New Brockton, which capitalized on 13 walks, five hit batters and two errors.

In game two, Lawson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI and Josh Gutierrez had two doubles and a RBI, while Colton McClenney, Paxton Green and Gabe Herrington all had a hit and two RBI for New Brockton.

Hunter White was the winning pitcher in the opener, working two of the three innings and striking out five and walking two. Hunter Bedsole was the winning in game two, striking out five in three innings and allowing three hits and two unearned runs.

For Daleville, Caden Elmore had a single in both games and Zuri Scott had two hits, one a double, and two RBI in the second game.

Paxton (Fla.) 12, Opp 2: Colby Ballard had a single and a run batted in and both Riley Day and Andrew Danford had a single and a run scored for Opp in the loss.

Ballard struck out nine over 2 2/3 innings, allowing only two earned runs and four hits.

Autauga Academy 3, Abbeville Christian 0: The Generals were shutout on three hits by Autauga pitching.

Reid Quincy had two of the hits and Justin Murphy had the other hit. All three hits were singles.

Connor Hutto struck out seven over five innings. He scattered six hits and allowed three runs. Connor Jones worked the last two innings, allowing two hits with no strikeouts, runs or walks.

Junior Varsity

Opp 7, Paxton (Fla.) 0: Baylor Turman was the winning relief in relief, working 1 1/3 innings and striking out three and not allowing a hit.

Offensively for Opp, Dawson Cox was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Clay Jackson had two singles, while Cash Harrell had a double and two runs batted in.