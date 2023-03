Opp scored seven runs in the fourth inning to beat Marbury 7-3 in the first game of Charles Henderson’s Terri Sikes Memorial Tournament at Troy University on Wednesday night.

Porter Nelson was 2-for-3, while Terry Davis a three-run triple and Colby Ballard had a RBI double to lead the Bobcats (2-6).

Nolan Brown pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run and six hits, while striking out eight. Nelson got the final out of the six-inning game.