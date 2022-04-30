PREP BASEBALL: Opp wins decisive third game to advance to quarterfinals; Ariton sweeps

Opp broke open Saturday’s decisive Class 3A game early, scoring three runs in the first inning and six in the second on way to an 11-1 six-inning win over T.R. Miller.

Opp (25-8) won the best-of-three series two games to one and advanced to the state quarterfinals for the third straight year. The eighth-ranked Bobcats play at No. 2 ranked Trinity (27-5) next weekend.

In Saturday’s game, Cody Walsh pitched all six innings, allowing just three hits and one unearned run. He struck out three and walked only one.

Offensively, Tanner Hall was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and Jackson Pierce was 2-for-4 with a RBI. Robbie Gafford and Walt Spurlin were both 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Jordan Jacobs had a solo homer and Walsh and Kade Taylor both added a single and RBI each.

Ariton 7-8, Ranburne 6-2 (first game 8 innings): Ariton swept Ranburne 7-6 in eight innings and 8-2 in the second game to advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Purple Cats (18-14) host a third-round series next week against Fayetteville, which won a decisive third game Saturday over Clarke County, 11-9.

Ariton won the first game in walk-off fashion after a late rally. Down 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Hughes Hammock delivered a game-tying single to force extra innings. In the bottom of the eighth, Connor Thrash had a game-winning RBI single to score Caden Collier.

Coller and Hammock both finished with two hits with one RBI in the game. Lawson Leger had a double with three runs batted in. Landon Tyler added a double and RBI.

Coleman Bragg picked up the win in relief, pitching four innings and allowing just three hits and one run. He struck out four. Starter Paxton Steed went the first four innings and struck out six.

In game two, Ariton seized a 3-0 led by the third inning and pulled away late behind a four-run seventh to win 8-2.

Phenix Griffin went six innings and allowed just two runs and four hits, while striking out eight. Tyler worked a hitless and scoreless seventh with one strikeout.

Offensively, Collier and Thrash both had two hits with Thrash driving in two runs and Collier one run. Leger added a single and RBI and Steed had a double.