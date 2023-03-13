After Ariton was twice one run away from a possible 10-run mercy rule win, Pike Liberal Arts scored 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally in a 13-12 win over the Purple Cats on Monday in high school baseball action.

Ariton led 10-1 in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and nobody out when Pike Lib pitcher Payne Jeffcoat got three straight strikeouts to end the inning. An inning later, the Purple Cats moved a runner to third with two outs but Jeffcoat got a ground out to end the inning.

The Patriots then exploded in the bottom of the sixth with two errors opening the floodgates. KC Bradford had a pair of run-scoring singles and Levi DeBoer had a RBI double and a two-run double to highlight the inning.

Also in the inning, John Lott had a run-scoring single, Hunter Gavin had a two-run single, Davis Kilcrease had a RBI double and Cole Garrott had a RBI single. The inning featured nine hits, three errors and a hit batter.

Ariton’s Landon Tyler hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to help the Purple Cats pull to within a run, but Bradford go three straight strikeouts to end the game.

DeBoer had a big game offensively, going 4-for-4 with three runs batted in. Bradford, Lott and Gunter all had two hits and two RBI and both Kilcrease and Garrott had two hits with one RBI.

Tyler hit two homers and drove in four for Ariton and Caden Collier had two hits, one a two-run homer, and drove in three runs. Dalton Murphy had two hits and Connor Thrash had a double and two RBI, while Coleman Bragg had a RBI double and Phenix Griffin had a run-scoring single.

Dawson Bradford was the winning pitcher with his brother KC earning a save in the seventh.

Houston Academy 16, Slocomb 9: Houston Academy scored 11 runs in the fourth inning to overcome a two-run deficit in taking the 16-9 win.

Max Hawker led a 23-hit Raider attack, going 4-for-5 with four runs batted in. Griffin McGee, Wade Shelley, Hughes Dean and Jeb Daughtry all had three hits with two runs batted in. McGee and Dean both had a triple and Daughtry a double.

Wyatt Shelley, Cam Dyer and Will Wells all had two hits and J.T. Pitchford had a single with two RBI as all nine Raiders collected at least one hit.

Bryson Brookshire had three hits, one a double, and three RBI for Slocomb. Cayleb Andrews had two hits and Jaxon Langham, Maddox King and Wyatt Reeder all had a hit and RBI for the RedTops.

Dyer was the winning pitcher in relief, working 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run, while striking out four.

Northside Methodist 16, Wewahitchka 0: Jack Alvord, Ethan McMahen and Jack Ray combined on a three-inning, three-hit shutout and Noah Miller drove in four runs for Northside Methodist.

Alvord, McMahen and Ray all pitched one inning. Alvord gave up two hits and McMahen one. McMahen struck out three and Alvord and Ray one each.

Miller had a two-run single and also drive in runs off a fielder’s choice and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Alvord had a two-run single, Chase Breedlove had a pair of run-scoring singles and McMahen and John Michael Mordecai both had a RBI single. Gant Underwood had sac fly RBI and Cole Haddock, Tyler Quintero and Underwood all had a RBI off bases-loaded walks.

Carroll 6, Seminole County 3: Charles Dillbeck had two hits, including a RBI double, and Coleman Brauer drove in run each off a double and sac fly to pace Carroll.

Konner Thomas added a run-scoring single for the Eagles.

Wells Ganey earned the pitching win, scattering six hits and three runs over four innings, while striking out two. Kaden Baxter picked up a save with three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.

Cottonwood 18, Emmanuel Christian 0: Klete Meadows had two hits, one a double, and drove in four runs, Dylan McCardle had three hits with two RBI and Kaiden Bedsole drove in three runs to lead Cottonwood’s offense in the rout.

Braylon Morris added two hits and two runs batted in, while Ryn Andrews and Ethan McCardle both had a hit with two RBI and Ethan Simmons a hit and RBI.

Austyn Miller threw three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out five. Dylan McCardle worked the last inning, striking out two.

Ben King had a single for the lone ECS hit.

Wiregrass Kings 11, Pataula Charter (Ga.) 1: Zeke Alford had three hits and a run batted in, Zane Alford had two hits and two runs batted in and Christian Miller drove in four runs to lead the Wiregrass Kings.

Riley Treadaway added two hits and Owen Brown had a RBI for the Kings.

Zane Alford allowed two hits and one run over three innings, striking out five and walking one for the pitching win.

On Saturday, the Kings beat the East Central Patriots 17-3 as Zeke Alford had two hits, including a grand slam homer, and had five runs batted in. Riley Smith had two hits and drove in three runs and Treadaway had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs. Zach Crisler and Turner Locke both added a hit and RBI.