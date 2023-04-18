In a battle of state playoff teams, Class 3A Providence Christian edged 5A Headland 9-8, earning a walk-off win on a Harris Mims run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Providence improved to 17-8 and opens the state playoffs on Thursday at home against Greensboro. Headland, 20-6 entering Tuesday’s regular-season finale against Northside Methodist, hosts Greenville starting on Friday.

Tied at 8, Providence opened the seventh when Zach Gamble was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a Matt Dave Snell infield single. The runners were moved to second and third on a Chapel Stickler sacrifice bunt. After an intentional walk to Porter Dykes, Mims delivered his game-winning hit over the right fielder.

The Eagles rallied to tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Brooks Canady had a run-scoring double and the second run came home on a throwing error to third base.

Headland (20-6) overcame a 6-2 deficit with six runs in the top of the sixth.

Stickler and Mims paced PCS with three hits each with Sticker earning a RBI double and Mims the game-winning hit. Snell had two hits, one a double, and Dykes had two singles with a RBI. CJ Sullivan also had two singles.

For Headland, Luke Nelson had two hits, one a double, and a run batted in and Parker Littlefield had a double with two RBI. Trent Weatherly, Mason Steele and Trey Scott all had a hit and RBI.

Mims, the fifth pitcher of the night, earned the win, pitching the final inning and striking out three and allowing one hit.

Houston Academy 11, Ariton 4: The Raiders broke open a 4-4 tie with seven runs in the final three innings, scoring four in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh in a game pitting two playoff teams.

Hughes Dean hit a two-run homer and Cam Dyer had a run-scoring double and RBI ground out, while Wade Shelly and Chase King both a run-scoring hit. Both Adam Boyd and Griffin McGee add a RBI sac fly.

Boyd, the second of three pitchers, was the winning pitcher, working two innings of relief, giving up one unearned run and four hits with two strikeouts. McGee earned a three-inning save, firing a three-hit shutout with a walk and no strikeouts.

For Ariton, Paxton Steed had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Lawson Leger had two hits and both Connor Thrash and Dawson Murphy had a RBI single each.

Houston Academy (17-6) travels to Thomasville for a Class 3A series on Friday, while Ariton (21-10-1) travels to Reeltown for a 2A series.

Andalusia 4, Enterprise 2: The Wildcats were held hitless in the loss at Andalusia.

Tysen Cole walked twice and scored both Enterprise runs. Drew Shiver had a RBI sac fly and Cole scored the other run on an error.

Carroll 11, Early County (Ga.) 6: Brodie Lowery was 3-for-3 with a RBI and Grant Houston 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI at the bottom of the lineup to spark the Eagles (14-12), who host Ashford in a regular-season finale on Tuesday

Wells Ganey had a hit with two RBI, while Bauer Coleman had a double and a RBI and Charles Dillbeck a triple and a RBI.

Konner Thomas went the distance for the pitching win, striking out three and scattering seven hits. He allowed six runs, but only two were earned

Slocomb 6, Ashford 1: Cade Birge was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and Cayleb Andrews, Wyatt Reeder and Brody Campbell all had two hits for Slocomb.

Jaxon Langham added a single and a run batted in and Evan Sorrells had a RBI for Slocomb (17-10), which travels to Bibb County for a Class 4A playoff series, starting on Friday.

Jace Dunham had a single and scored the run for Ashford.

Wicksburg 13, Elba 2: Gabe Glover went 4-for-4 with a triple and a four runs batted in and Maddox Burkhardt was 2-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in to pace Wicksburg.

Drew Colon added a single and RBI for the Panthers (14-7), who host Luverne in a first round Class 2A series this weekend.

Samuel Craft, the first of five Wicksburg pitchers, picked up the pitching win, striking out five over two innings and allowing a walk.

The Tigers, who finished the season 4-15, had two hits. Colin Arnold had a run-scoring double and Ty Sieving had a single.

Marbury 12, Charles Henderson 2: In a battle of 5A state playoff teams, the Trojans fell at home to the Bulldogs.

Charles Henderson had only two hits – a run-scoring double by Damien Hart and a RBI single by Will Templin.

The Trojans (15-14) visits Demopolis on Friday in a Class 5A opening-round series.

New Brockton 15, Pleasant Home 5: Four Gamecock pitchers combined on a no-hitter despite allowing seven walks, a hit batter and five unearned runs.

Riley Simmons, Hunter Bedsole, Kyle GaVette and Hunter White pitched the no-no. Simmons worked 1 2/3 and struck out three and walked six. Bedsole pitched 1/3. GaVette, the winning pitcher, struck out four and gave up a walk in two innings. White pitched the final two innings, striking out two.

Payton Green was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in, GaVaette was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and Jaxon Whitworth was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Dawson Peacock and Colton McClenney both had a hit and two RBI. James Downing, Simmons and Jacob Fisher added a hit and RBI.

New Brockton (17-11) travels to Prattville Christian for a Class 3A playoff series, starting on Friday.

T.R. Miller 7, Opp 5: Opp fell on a walk-off two-run homer by T.R. Miller.

John Helms led Opp, going 3-for-4, while Riley Day, Colby Ballard, Andrew Danford and Grady Patterson all had two hits with Patterson driving in two runs and Danford one. Terry Davis had a triple, while Helms, Day and Danford all had a double.

Opp (13-11) hosts St. James in a Class 3A playoff series, starting Friday.

Zion Chapel 14, Kinston 3: Mason Stuart was 2-for-4 with four runs batted in and three runs scored and Wes Braisted was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored for Zion Chapel, which finished the season 7-11

Morgan Sanders, John Foster Hamm and Brady Flowers all had two hits each with Sanders earning a double and RBI and Hamm driving in a run. Austin Jordan added a RBI.

Hamm was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over six innings with four hits and three runs (only two earned) allowed.

Owen Patterson had three of the four hits, including a triple, and Tripp Hawthorne had a RBI for Kinston (8-11), which travels to Wadley for a Class 1A first-round playoff series.

Abbeville Christian 12, Southland Academy (Ga.) 6: Cole Goodson was 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs batted in and Boone Sumlar was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in to lead the Generals’ win.

Justin Murphy was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in and Connor Jones was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Connor Hutto added a hit and two runs batted in.

Goodson also picked up the win, pitching 4 1/3 innings with one strikeout, six hits allowed and two walks. Hutto pitched the last 2 2/3 innings.