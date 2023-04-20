Highlighted by Win Brock’s all-strikeout perfect performance in the second game, the Providence Christian Eagles rolled to a Class 3A opening-round playoff series win over Greensboro Thursday night the PCS campus.

The 3A No. 7 ranked Eagles routed the Raiders 15-0 and 16-0 with both games going only three innings. Providence Christian (19-8) will face the Oakman-Cottage Hill series winner in next week’s second round. That series starts tomorrow.

Brock pitched a perfect three innings in the second game, striking out all nine batters he faced. In the opener, Harrison Mims also faced the minimum of nine batters over three innings. He did allow a hit and a walk, but catcher Matt Dave Snell picked off the runner after the hit and threw out the runner trying to steal after the walk. Mims struck seven of the nine batters he faced.

Offensively in the first game, Mims had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run, while Chance Smith had a two-run single, CJ Sullivan a run-scoring triple and Reid Farris a run-scoring double. Brock and Brooks Canady both added a RBI single for PCS, which was aided by six walks, three hit by pitches and a couple of errors from Greensboro.

In game two, John Martin Byrd was 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park homer, a triple and three runs batted in to lead the PCS attack. Mims had two doubles and drove in four runs, Hudson Deer had two singles and drove in three runs and Farris had two hits, one a triple, with a RBI. David McClurkin added a two-run single and Smith had a RBI single.