Enterprise pitcher Brady Richardson held Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long to two hits and a run over seven innings and the Wildcats scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning to edge the Rebels 2-1 in high school baseball action Saturday in Enterprise.

Richardson struck out seven and walked only two in a complete-game performance for EHS (12-3).

G.W. Long’s Brody Walker also pitched well, scattering seven hits and two runs over six innings. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

Richardson had a RBI triple in the third inning, but G.W. Long tied it in the top of the fifth on a run-scoring single. The Wildcats went ahead for good in the bottom half on Drew’s Shiver run-scoring single.

Richardson and Mikey Vanderheyden both had two hits for Enterprise.

Northside Methodist 3, New Brockton 2: Jack Ray’s run-scoring double in the top of the sixth put Northside Methodist up and the Knights held on for a 3-2 win over the Gamecocks.

Bowden Lancaster and Gant Underwood both had two hits with Lancaster earning a run-scoring double and Underwood a RBI single.

For New Brockton, Gabe Herrington had a run-scoring single and Blake Peterson a RBI ground out.

Ray picked up the win in relief, working three hitless and scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Payton Green went all seven innings for the Gamecocks, striking out 10.

Headland 15, Rehobeth 4: Luke Nelson, Trent Weatherly, Logan Ivey and Waylon McGriff combined on 11 hits and six runs batted in to lead Headland in a Class 5A, Area 3 game at Rehobeth.

Nelson, Weatherly and McGriff all had three hits with Nelson driving in three runs and McGriff one RBI. Ivey added two hits and two RBI. Mason Steele and Trey Scott also had two hits with Scott driving in a run. Weatherly had two doubles and Nelson and Scott one each.

Bryce Gover went all seven innings on the pitching mound, striking out six and not allowing an earned run, while scattering seven hits.

For Rehobeth, Jackson Sexton had two singles and Luke Odom and Brody White both had a single and RBI. Colby Patterson added a double.

Opp 3, Straughn 2 (10 innings): Nolan Brown was 3-for-5 with a double and drove in two runs, including the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, to lead Opp.

John Helms was the winning pitcher, working four innings in relief and allowing only one run and four hits. He struck out one.

Ariton 9, Marbury 2: Three Purple Cat pitchers combined to limit Marbury to two runs and four hits and the Ariton offense score in four innings, including four in the sixth.

Andyn Garris started and went two innings, allowing a hit and a run with two walks and no strikeouts. Austin Evans, the winning pitcher, worked four innings, giving up just a run on three hits with a walk and no strikeouts. Coleman Bragg pitched a hitless and scoreless inning with one strikeout.

Offensively, Caden Collier had two hits with two runs batted in, while Connor Thrash had two hits with one RBI and both Landon Tyler and Paxton Steed had a hit with two runs batted in. Lawson Leger added a hit and RBI. Thrash, Steed and Leger all had a double.

Ariton 9, Opelika 1: Connor Thrash had two hits and drove in four runs and two pitchers limit the Bulldogs to a run on seven hits.

Thrash had a three-run double in the second inning, helping Ariton to a 4-0 lead. He added a run-scoring single in the fourth. Caden Collier, Landon Tyler and Myles Tyler all had two hits with both Tylers earning a double and driving in a run. Dalton Murphy added a single with two RBI.

Hughes Hammock pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings with two hits allowed along with four walks and a strikeout. Landon Tyler, the winning pitcher, worked 4 2/3 innings, giving up one run and four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Macon-East Tournament

Abbeville Christian 3, Edgewood Academy 1: The Generals advanced to the tournament semifinals with a 3-1 win over Edgewood.

ACA scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Reid Quincy had a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run, an error on a Justin Murphy grounder scored the second run and Cole Goodson had a sacrifice fly for the last run.

The Generals had only one hit -- a single from Connor Jones.

Connor Hutto allowed only three hits and one unearned run, while striking out nine and walking four, to pick up the pitching win for ACA.

Lowndes Academy 9, Abbeville Christian 0: Abbeville Christian lost in the tournament semifinals to Lowndes Academy.

The Generals had only two hits in the six-inning game – a single each by Justin Murphy and Cole Goodson.

Junior Varsity

Opp 11, Straughn 11 (tie): For Opp, Will Jackson was 2-for-2 with a double and a run batted in and Cam James was 2-for-2. Baylor Turman added a triple and RBI.