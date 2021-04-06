Prep baseball roundup: Allsup, Sharp lead Dothan Wolves past Prattville

Chase Allsup struck out 13 and allowed just four hits as Dothan defeated Prattville 3-0 in baseball action on Tuesday.

Bauer Sharp had three hits, which included a home run, and drove in two runs for Dothan.

Matthew Omohundro added two hits.

Kinston 6, Florala 1: Cale Sumblin struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in going six innings on the mound.

Tripp Hawthorne had two hits, one being a double, and drove in a run. Owen Patterson doubled in a run and Cade Jones singled in a run.

Wicksburg 11, Elba 0: Beau Sellers had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Panthers.

Sawyer Rivenbark had two hits and two RBIs, Holden Wade had two hits and an RBI, while Tristan Hill and Jackson Glover each drove in a run with a hit.

Rivenbark pitched three innings, allowing a hit, and got the win. Dawson Williams pitched two innings and Samuel Craft pitched one without giving up a hit.

Carson Wise got the lone hit for Elba.

Dale County 3, Geneva 2: The Warriors scored two times in the bottom of the sixth and then held on for the win.