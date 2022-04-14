PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Ariton edges Rehobeth on Collier walk-off homer

Caden Collier hit the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning for a solo homer to left field to give Ariton a walk-off 10-9 win over Rehobeth Thursday night at Thad Dansby Field in Ariton.

Rehobeth had tied the game in the top of the seventh with four runs, highlighted by a three-run homer by Cole Dykes.

Collier added a double and finished with the three RBI. Paxton Steed had two singles and drove in three runs. Phenix Griffin, Connor Thrash, Collin Portwood and Brodie Cook all had hits for Ariton with Griffin driving in two runs and Portwood and Cook one each.

Lane Cook led Rehobeth with three hits and five runs batted in and Shelton Arroyo also had three hits. Zach Hannah and Dykes both had two hits.

Landon Tyler, who threw five innings of relief, was the winning pitcher.

Straughn 4, Dale County 2: Dale County’s bid to reach the state playoffs fell short with a 4-2 Class 4A, Area 2 loss at Straughn on Thursday.

The Tigers (11-10 overall, 4-2 in area) won the area for the first time since 2011 and eliminated the Warriors (12-10 overall, 3-3 in area), whose season came to an end. Geneva (10-5 overall, 4-2) finished as the area runner-up as it lost the head-to-head tiebreaker to Straughn.

Both teams had two hits each in Thursday’s game. Grant Horne had a single and a run batted in and Cole Weed had a single for Dale County. Abram Guilford had a solo homer and Zayd Rogers had a two-run single for Straughn.

Guilford was the winning pitcher with a complete game, allowing just two unearned runs on two hits. He struck out 10 and walked one.

Aiden Wright took the loss for the Warriors, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits. He struck out four and walked four.

G.W. Long 13, Zion Chapel 0: Brant Brady, Brody Walker and Jackson Chancey combined to drive in 11 runs to pace Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long to a 13-0 win over Zion Chapel in high school baseball action on Thursday in Skipperville.

Brady, who had a single and triple, drove in four runs as did Chancey, who had a two-run single and two hit by pitches with the bases loaded. Walker, who had two singles, drove in three runs. Jackson Dasinger had the other two runs batted in.

Trevor Morris had a single and double and Blayne McDaniel had two singles.

Tanner Johnston pitched all five innings, striking out six and allowing only three hits.

Weston Braisted, Mason Stuart and Austin Jordan had a single each for the Zion Chapel hits.

Opp 10, Slocomb 0: Colby Ballard pitched a six-hit shutout with three strikeouts in the six-inning game as Opp won its 20th game on the season.

Ethan Cox, who recently signed with Chattahoochee Valley Community College, was 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in, while Terry Davis and Cody Walsh both had a single with two RBI for Opp (20-5).

Eufaula 6, Russell County 4: Copeland Cotton’s three-run triple in the top of the fifth helped Eufaula overcame a 4-2 deficit and take the win.

Browning Anderson had three hits and Bryce Hinton two for Eufaula.

Kinston 15, Florala 3: Jeb Crosby pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts in Kinston’s Class 1A, Area 2 win.