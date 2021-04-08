Prep Baseball Roundup: Ariton erupts for big lead; holds off G.W. Long

No. 7 ranked Ariton scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to break away from a 6-5 margin then held off a Rebel rally in the seventh for an 11-8 Class 2A, Area 2 win over No. 3 G.W. Long in high school baseball action at Ariton Thursday.

Landon Thrash had a RBI triple and Jackson Baker and Caden Collier had a run-scoring single each in the Ariton sixth with the other two runs scoring on an outfield error.

Long scored three times in the seventh and had the bases loaded with two outs when Ariton reliever Landon Thrash got a strikeout to end the game.

Connor Thrash had three hits and a RBI to lead Ariton (15-7, 5-0). Paxton Steed had two hits, one a double, with an RBI and Collier also had two hits with a RBI. Landon Thrash and Baker added a hit and RBI each.

For Long (11-9, 4-1), Jackson Chancey, Jackson Dasinger and Mikey Vanderhayden all had two hits each with a RBI. Carson Dunlap added a hit and two RBI and Trevor Morris had a single and RBI. Chancey had a triple and Tanner Johnston a double.

Phenix Griffin was the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings and giving up six hits and five runs with four strikeouts. Thrash, who entered in the fifth, picked up a save.