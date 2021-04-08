Prep Baseball Roundup: Ariton erupts for big lead; holds off G.W. Long

No. 7 ranked Ariton scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to break away from a 6-5 margin then held off a Rebel rally in the seventh for an 11-8 Class 2A, Area 2 win over No. 3 G.W. Long in high school baseball action at Ariton Thursday.
Landon Thrash had a RBI triple and Jackson Baker and Caden Collier had a run-scoring single each in the Ariton sixth with the other two runs scoring on an outfield error.
Long scored three times in the seventh and had the bases loaded with two outs when Ariton reliever Landon Thrash got a strikeout to end the game.
Connor Thrash had three hits and a RBI to lead Ariton (15-7, 5-0). Paxton Steed had two hits, one a double, with an RBI and Collier also had two hits with a RBI. Landon Thrash and Baker added a hit and RBI each.
For Long (11-9, 4-1), Jackson Chancey, Jackson Dasinger and Mikey Vanderhayden all had two hits each with a RBI. Carson Dunlap added a hit and two RBI and Trevor Morris had a single and RBI. Chancey had a triple and Tanner Johnston a double.
Phenix Griffin was the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings and giving up six hits and five runs with four strikeouts. Thrash, who entered in the fifth, picked up a save.
Houston Academy 11, Slocomb 1: After a doubleheader split on Wednesday, Houston Academy came out roaring early in the third game of the Class 3A, Area 3 series Thursday against Slocomb, scoring nine runs in the first inning during a 12-1 win over the RedTops.
Tucker Jackson opened the game with a single and JT Pitchford followed with a double before Sheldon Ott grounded out with Jackson scoring. JT Ackerman then delivered a run-scoring triple. Hunter Dean singled to put runners at the corners and was followed by consecutive RBI singles by Will Wells and Chapman Andrews to make it 5-0.
After a single by Max Burgreen loaded the bases, Walker Elliott was hit by pitch forcing in a run. Jackson, up for a second time, doubled home two and a Pitchford sac fly scored Elliott.
For the game, Jackson had two hits with four runs batted in to lead HA.
Ott and Jackson combined to limit Slocomb to five hits and one run. Ott, the winning pitcher, went four innings, giving up a run on three hits, while striking out six. Jackson worked the last inning, striking out three and giving up one hit.
Josh King had two hits for Slocomb and Cade Birge earned a triple. Wyatt Reeder had a RBI ground out.
Prattville 7, Dothan 6 (8 innings): Dothan surged ahead with two runs in the top of the eighth, but Prattville answered with three in the bottom half to knock off the Wolves 7-6 in an Class 7A, Area 3 extra-inning game in Prattville in the first game of a doubleheader.
Chase Allsup had two hits, one a double, with two RBI for and Jace Dyer had a hit with two RBI for Dothan (17-6, 0-1). Matthew Omohundro drove in two runs.
Enterprise 18-12, Jeff Davis 0-1: Enterprise finished off a Class 7A, Area 3 doubleheader sweep of Jeff Davis, winning 12-1 behind the four-hit, two RBI performance of Parker Session.
Noah Loy, Jack Williams and Drew Shiver all had two hits with a double and Williams and Shiver both drove in two runs. Will Powell had a hit and drove in three runs and Payton Easterling had a hit and RBI.
Logan Fleming pitched three innings, allowing a run on three hits, while striking out six. Lane Danford pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.
In the opener, Owen Burrow pitched a four-inning, two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and the Wildcats scored five runs each in the first two innings to take control in an 18-0 Class 7A, Area 3 win over the Vols in the first game of a doubleheader.
Offensively for EHS, Tristin Leib and Talmadge Session both had two hits with three runs batted in. Cade Peacock had two hits and two RBI and Will Powell had a hit with three RBI for Enterprise, which had 19 players bat in the game. Drew Shiver and Payton Easterling both had a hit and two RBI and both Jack Williams and Tristan Bartling had a hit and one RBI. Easterling, Leib, Powell and Brady Richardson had a double each.
Providence Christian 10, Carroll 0: Five Providence pitchers combined on a five-inning, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in the PCS win at Ozark’s Eagle Stadium.
Harrison Mims, Abe Chancellor, Jake Smith, Clark Crowder and Porter Dykes all went one inning with Mims, Chancellor and Dykes not allowing a hit. Chancellor struck out three and Crowder two.
Offensively, Chancellor, Reed Linder, Mims, Frank Wells and Chapel Stickler all had two hits with Mims earning two doubles and Chancellor one. Chancellor drove in two runs and Wells and Stickler one each. Linder, Smith and Crowder had a triple each with Smith driving in two runs. Matthew Morris had a double and a RBI and Matt Dave Snell had a single with two RBI.
Carroll’s two hits were a single each from Jack Chancey and Stinson Draper.
Geneva 8, Dale County 7: Reed Wilson run-scoring single to right scored Avery Perry in the bottom of the seventh to give Geneva a walk-off 8-7 win over Dale County in a Class 4A, Area 2 contest.
Dale County had tied the game in the top of the seventh on a RBI single by Christian Ross, but left the bases loaded.
Ryan Jackson, Perry and Aubrey Jenkins had two hits each for Geneva with Jackson driving in two runs and Perry and Jenkins one each. Jackson and Perry both had a double among their hits.
Ross and Gaven Cole paced Dale County with three hits each with one a double. Ross drove in one run. Aiden Wright and Devin Grider had two hits each with Wright earning a double and a RBI.
Straughn 13-11, Ashford 1-1: Straughn defeated Ashford 11-1 to compete a Class 4A, Area 2 doubleheader sweep after winning the opener 13-1.
In the second game, Ashford had only four hits with London Boney earning two, including a double. Boney drove in Ashford’s run.
In the opener, Straughn pitcher Cal Ashberry held Ashford to three hits and a run over five innings as the Tigers won the first game of a doubleheader, 13-1.
Hunter Knight had a run-scoring single for Ashford. Will Hart Lawrence and Bobby Cosby added a single each for the other hits.
Kinston 13, Florala 0: Hunter Hughes pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with four strikeouts and the Bulldogs scored in four of five innings in the win.
CJ Lunsford had two hits, one a double, with three runs batted in and Owen Patterson, Hughes and Cade Jones all had two hits with two runs batted in for Kinston. Cale Sumblin added a hit and RBI.
Pleasant Home 9, Samson 7: Pleasant Home scored two in the top of the seventh to take the win.
For Samson, Gunner Glisson had two hits with three runs batted in, while Luke Reid and Brody Mixon both had two hits with one RBI. Blade Davis also had two hits, one a double. Josh Lowery had a single and RBI.
Abbeville Christian 20, Wiregrass Kings 3: The Generals scored 13 runs in the third to pull away to the victory.
Connor Hutto had two hits, one a double, and drove in four runs and Ryan Ledford and Daniel Blalock both had two hits and two runs batted in. Justin Murphy had a double and two runs batted in, Jake Hamilton a double and RBI and Connor Jones, Hayden Nolan and Eli Seay all had a single and RBI each.
Hutto was the winning pitcher, giving up three hits and two runs over three innings.
Late Wednesday
Houston Academy 15-7, Slocomb 3-9: Houston Academy and Slocomb split a doubleheader on Wednesday with HA winning the opener 15-3 and Slocomb the second game 9-7.
In HA’s win, Tucker Jackson had a double with three runs batted, Chapman Andrews had a double with two RBI and Max Burgreen had a hit with three RBI. Will Wells had a single with two RBI and JT Pitchford, JT Ackerman, Sheldon Ott and Hughes Dean all had a RBI.
Braydon Harvin was the winning pitcher, striking out six over five innings with five hits and three runs.
For Slocomb in the opener, Jaylen Nobles was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in.
In the second game, Slocomb seized a 9-1 lead in the third and held on for the win.
Josh King was 4-for-4 with one RBI and Jaylen Nobles was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in for Slocomb, which also got two hits each from Bryson Brookshire, Brody Campbell and Maddox King. Maddox King drove in two runs and Campbell had one RBI. Dawson Hill added a hit and RBI.
Three Slocomb pitches combined to limit HA to seven hits. Cade Birge, the starter, went 5 2/3 innings and struck out to pick up the pitching win.
For HA, Ott had a double with two RBI and Pitchford had a single and RBI.
Eufaula 4-12, Opelika 7-6: Eufaula split a Class 6A, Area 4 doubleheader against Opelika, losing the opener 7-4 and winning the second game 12-6.
In the win, the top three hitters in the lineup – Hess Horne, Ethan Black and Slade Seaborn all had three hits with Black earning a triple and driving in two runs. Horne drove in one run. Xavier Peterson had two hits, one a double, with two runs batted in and Brody Ingram had a hit and RBI.
Isaiah Meyers was the winning pitcher, pitching three innings and striking out two. Brayden Price picked up a save, working two scoreless innings with three hits allowed.
In the loss, Horne, Richard Birch Cochran and Bryce Hinton had two hits each with Horne driving in two runs and Cochran one. Seaborn added a double.
Opp 14-9, Goshen 3-0: Opp swept a Class 3A, Area 4 doubleheader over Goshen, 14-3 and 9-0.
In the opener, Jackson Pierce was 3-for-3, Nelson Hall 2-for-3 with two RBI and Ethan Cox had a single and drove in four runs for Opp (17-5, 4-0). Tanner Burlison allowed only six hits and two earned runs, while striking out two over five innings.
For Goshen in the opener, Nicholas Walters had two hits, one a double, Peyton Stamey had a hit and RBI and Tyler McLendon had a double.
In game two, Walt Spurlin and Tanner Hall combined on a seven inning, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts. Spurlin, the winning pitcher, went 5 1/3 innings, allowing the two hits, while striking out six. Hall went the last 1 2/3, striking out three and not allowing a hit. Offensively, Cody Walsh was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Cox had two doubles and Robbie Gafford and Lane Ballard had a single and RBI each.
Goshen’s three hits were by Jeff Warrick, Will Snyder and Walters. All were a single.