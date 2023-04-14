In a tight three-game series, Class 2A No. 2 state ranked G.W. Long scored a tie-breaking run in the bottom of the sixth to edge No. 8 ranked Ariton 3-2 in a decisive third game Friday night in Skipperville to win the 2A, Area 3 title.

Ariton forced a third game with a 3-2 win earlier Friday.

All three games between the Dale County rivals were decided by one run as G.W. Long won the opener on Thursday, 4-3.

By winning the area title, G.W. Long (22-8) will host a first-round state playoff series next week. Ariton (21-9-1) will travel for the first round.

In Friday’s decisive third game, the Rebels and Purple Cats were tied 2-2 going to the bottom of the sixth inning after Ariton scored two runs in the top of the inning.

The Rebel sixth started with Brandt Brady reaching on a ground ball error and moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by Bryson Hughes. Cohen Pritchett then singled to left to score courtesy runner Bryson McRea to put G.W. Long in front 3-2.

Brady then preserved the win, retiring Ariton in order in the seventh on two ground outs and a strikeout for a save. First baseman Cullis Kelly made two picks off throws to prevent Purple Cat runners from reaching base in the inning.

Starter Tanner Johnston picked up the win after going six innings and allowing four hits and two runs, both unearned, with four strikeouts and a walk.

Long scored in the first inning on a Kelly run-scoring single that plated Hayes Horne, who singled to open the frame. The Rebels made it 2-0 on a Horne RBI single in the second, bringing home Pritchett, who singled to open the inning.

Ariton tied it with its two runs in the top of the sixth. Connor Thrash reached on an error to open the inning and advanced to second on a passed ball then to third on a balk. Landon Tyler then singled him home. Tyler advanced to second on an error and to third on Lawson Leger’s ground out before scoring on a sacrifice fly from his brother, Myles Tyler.

Horne, Walker, Pritchett and Blayne Wood all had two hits to lead G.W. Long, which had nine hits.

Ariton had four hits from four players – Thrash, Tyler, Leger and Dalton Murphy with the latter two earning a double.

Ariton 3, G.W. Long 2: In Friday’s opener, Ariton scored two runs in the top of the seventh to rally past G.W. Long 3-2 and force a third game.

Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, Ariton loaded the bases off singles by Landon Tyler and Lawson Leger and a walk to Hughes Hammock. After a strikeout, Paxton Steed delivered a two-run single to put the Purple Cats in front.

G.W. Long put the tying runner on base in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out single by Brant Brady, but Ariton’s Austin Evans got a fly out to left field to end the game.

Evans was the winning pitcher, working an inning and a third, not allowing a run and giving up just one hit, while striking out one. Coleman Bragg started and scattered seven hits over 5 2/3 innings, while giving up two runs. He struck out two and walked one.

Brody Walker went the distance for G.W. Long, giving up six hits and three runs with only two of the runs earned. He stuck out five and walked one.

Landon Tyler had two hits with a run batted in to lead Ariton.

Walker, Tanner Johnston and Blayne Wood had two hits each to lead G.W. Long. Cohen Pritchett added a hit and RBI.