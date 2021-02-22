Prep baseball roundup: Ariton shuts out Dothan

Ariton pitchers Phenix Griffin and Paxton Steed combined on a shutout as the Purple Cats defeated Dothan 3-0 on Monday in high school baseball action.
Griffin scattered five hits over five innings and struck out eight, while Steed allowed one hit and struck out two in two innings of work.
Ariton scored single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
Caden Collier had a double and an RBI and Griffin drove in a run for the Purple Cats.
For Dothan, Te-Relle George-Mills and Jace Dyer each had two hits. Matthew Omohundro doubled.
Pike Liberal Arts 4, Glenwood 3 (9 innings): Kase Chirico delivered a two run-scoring single to right field to help rally Pike Liberal Arts to an extra-inning win over Glenwood.
After Glenwood scored a run in the top of the ninth, the Patriots struck back for the win in the bottom half. Levi Sikes and Walker Stallworth both walked and K.C. Bradford was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Chirico, who ripped a 3-2 pitch for his game-winning hit.
Pike Lib forced the extra innings with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 2-2.
Drew Nelson had two hits and drove in a run and Chirico also had two hits, one of them the game-winner. Hunter Keenan added a double.
Sikes was the winning pitcher in relief, working the eighth and ninth innings and allowing two hits and one unearned run. He struck out three. Four Patriot pitchers combined on 19 strikeouts (Nelson, seven; Connor Cox, five; Javon Christian, four and Sikes, three). Three Gator pitchers combined on 15 with the starter mowing down 13.
Houston Academy 11, Northside Methodist 1: Braydon Harvin struck out nine and allowed only one run on two hits over five innings and also led the HA offense with two hits, one a double, and two runs batted in.
Hughes Dean also had two hits for HA, which broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning. John Tyler Ackerman added a two-run single for the Raiders.
Cason Eubanks had a RBI single for NMA. Jack Alvord had a single for the other hit.
Dale County 11, Slocomb 1: Corey Hammonds allowed just one hit over five innings and struck out seven, while Nick Cogman worked one inning and didn’t allow a hit and struck out one.
Aiden Wright had a hit and three RBIs for the Warriors, while Cole Weed doubled in two runs, Nick Cogman doubled in a run and Tyler McSween doubled in two runs. Corey Hammonds had a hit and two RBIs.
Nicholas Goulet got the lone Slocomb hit.
Opp 3, Headland 1: Walt Spurlin scattered four hits and struck out seven in going the distance on the mound for the Bobcats in the victory.
Lane Ballard drove in a run with a triple for Opp. Brady James and Ethan Cox also had a hit.
Reigh Jordan was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Headland, giving up just three hits.
Jordan also had an RBI at the plate. Mason Steele, Tanner Raybon, Cooper Weeks and Eliot Griffin each had a hit.
Abbeville Christian 12, Lakeside 2: Connor Jones had two hits and three RBIs for the Generals, while Jake Hamilton had two hits and two RBIs.
Ryan Ledford had a hit and two RBIs and also got the win on the mound, allowing two hits in five innings of work with nine strikeouts.
Early County (Ga.) 14, Carroll 3: The visitors from Blakely, Ga., scored in four of five innings, including seven runs in the fifth, to take the win at Ozark’s Eagle Stadium.
Landon White and Noah Odom both had two hits and two runs batted in for the Bobcats and Christian Mincey had a single with two RBIs. Rafael Valles also had two hits, one a double. Gaines Harrell and Dylan Hatton both had a hit and RBI.
Mincey was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and giving up two earned runs and two hits over five innings.
Will Jones and Evan Peters both had a single for the Carroll hits. Brandon Robinson and Mason Wimberley had a RBI each.
Junior Varsity
Dale County 11, Slocomb 7: Aiden Cain was the winning pitcher, striking out five over three innings and allowing two hits and a walk. Kade Smith and Gavin Fultz both had a single with two RBIs and Maddox Weed had a RBI sacrifice fly.
Junior High Baseball
Opp 4-4, T.R. Miller 3-0: Opp swept a doubleheader over T.R. Miller 4-3 and 4-0.
In the opener, Grady Patterson had two singles and two RBI, Nolan Brown had a double and a RBI and Baylor Turman a single and RBI. Easton Walsh was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing two runs and two hits, while striking out one in 1 2/3 inning.
In the second game, Brown pitched a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts. Turman had a double and RBI and Landon Langley had a triple.