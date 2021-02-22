Prep baseball roundup: Ariton shuts out Dothan

Lane Ballard drove in a run with a triple for Opp. Brady James and Ethan Cox also had a hit.

Reigh Jordan was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Headland, giving up just three hits.

Jordan also had an RBI at the plate. Mason Steele, Tanner Raybon, Cooper Weeks and Eliot Griffin each had a hit.

Abbeville Christian 12, Lakeside 2: Connor Jones had two hits and three RBIs for the Generals, while Jake Hamilton had two hits and two RBIs.

Ryan Ledford had a hit and two RBIs and also got the win on the mound, allowing two hits in five innings of work with nine strikeouts.

Early County (Ga.) 14, Carroll 3: The visitors from Blakely, Ga., scored in four of five innings, including seven runs in the fifth, to take the win at Ozark’s Eagle Stadium.

Landon White and Noah Odom both had two hits and two runs batted in for the Bobcats and Christian Mincey had a single with two RBIs. Rafael Valles also had two hits, one a double. Gaines Harrell and Dylan Hatton both had a hit and RBI.

Mincey was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and giving up two earned runs and two hits over five innings.