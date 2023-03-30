Ariton finished the Gulf Coast Classic Tournament III with an 8-3 win over Wheaton (Ill.) on Thursday morning at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

The Purple Cats finished the four-day event with a 3-1 record.

Thursday’s game was a continuation of a Tuesday contest that was halted by rain in a 2-2 tie in the second inning. After play was resumed, Ariton scored six runs in the third inning, taking advantage of three errors.

Caden Collier had two hits and a run batted in, while Dalton Murphy had a single with two RBI and Lawson Leger had a run-scoring double. Phenix Griffin had a triple and scored on a Connor Thrash ground out. Aven Cook also drove in a run.

Landon Tyler was the winning pitcher, working the third and fourth innings in relief of starter Austin Evans. Griffin earned a three-inning save. Both struck out four and allowed two hits. Tyler gave up one run and Griffin didn’t allow a run.

Carroll 8, Morristown Hamblen (Tenn.) 0: Bryce Coleman and Coleman Brauer combined on a six-inning four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and the Eagles scored four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to pull away in the Gulf Coast Classic III at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

Coleman pitched five innings, striking out six and allowing four hits and two walks. Brauer retired the side in order in the sixth and final inning with one strikeout. The game ended in six innings as tournament officials have an eight or more run mercy rule after six innings.

Offensively, Wells Ganey had a triple, two doubles and one run batted in and Brauer had a two-run double and a RBI single.

Late Wednesday

Dothan wins opener in Oxford: Dothan won the first of its four games in Oxford, beating Hickman (Missouri) 13-3 on Wednesday night.

The Wolves broke the game open with a nine-run first inning and finished it off with a two-run fifth inning.

Haze McCorkel, Hunter Whitman and Landon Jenkins all had two hits for Dothan with McCorkel earning a two-run double, Whitman a two-run single and Jenkins a run-scoring single.

Blake Wynn delivered a two-run double and Kingsley Lucas a RBI single, while Stokes Hallford, Max Conley and Eli Moore all had a RBI off bases-loaded walks.

Brooks Olive struck out eight in five innings pitched, giving up five hits and three runs with only one run earned.