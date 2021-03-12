Prep baseball roundup: Ashford beats Cottonwood in high-scoring game

COTTONWOOD – Ashford scored nine times in the top of the seventh inning to win a wild 17-12 baseball game over Cottonwood on Friday night.
Cottonwood led 10-2 after four innings before Ashford scored five in the fifth to start its big comeback.
Brant Cochran had two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs for Ashford. Aaron Winslet had two hits and three RBIs, Will Hart Lawrence had three hits and two RBIs and Bobby Cosby had two hits and two RBIs.
Mason Farmer had two hits, including a double, with an RBI. Hunter Knight drove in a run with a hit.
For Cottonwood, Anthony Anderson had a three-run homer. Dylan McCardle drove in three runs with a hit. Brody Morris had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Austin McCardle doubled in a run and Allen Jones drove in a run.
Northside Methodist 13, New Brockton 2: Northside Methodist Academy scored eight runs in the third inning and cruised to the win.
Tyler Grantham had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Cole Dykes and Jacob Baker each had a hit and drove in two runs.
Carson Dykes had a hit and an RBI. Gant Underwood and Justice Hallman each drove in a run.
Landon Johnson pitched four innings and gave up just two hits with four strikeouts. Reilly Harvin pitched the final inning, didn’t allow a hit and struck out one.
For New Brockton, Drew Chashin doubled and Jackson Lawson had an RBI.
Wicksburg 11, Slocomb 0: Jackson Glover only allowed one hit in the five-inning game and struck out 10 to gain the victory on the mound.
The Panthers scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Eli Williams had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Zeke Kelly had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Beau Sellers had two hits, including double, with two RBIs. Tristan Hill also had two hits.
Cade Birge got the lone Slocomb hit.
Headland 6, Early County 1: Reigh Jordan allowed just one hit over five innings with seven strikeouts and James Trammell didn’t allow a hit in finishing up the final two innings.
Jordan also had a hit and two RBIs, while Mason Steele had two hits and drove in two runs. James Trammell had a hit and an RBI and Tyson Kirkland doubled.
Opp sweeps Samson: Opp won the first game 10-0 and the second game 18-1.
In the opener, Jesse Coon, Brady James and Jackson Pierce all doubled.
Tanner Burlison had two hits and an RBI, Tray Boutwell had two RBIs and Coon and Ethan Cox each drove in a run.
Burlison allowed four hits and struck out four in earning the win on the mound in the five-inning game.
Braxton Brooks, Jacob Branch, Chance McKee and Merritt Wyrosdick each had a hit for Samson.
In Game 2, Peyton Ellis had a hit and three RBIs, Coon and Cox each drove in two runs with a hit and Boutwell and Pierce each had two hits and an RBI for the Bobcats.
James allowed two hits in three innings of work with seven strikeouts.
Brooks got both hits for Samson, one being a triple.
Eufaula 10, Geneva 4: Slade Seaborn had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers. Hess Horne and Bryce Hinton also collected two hits each. Brody Ingram drove in a run with a hit.
Ethan Black struck out seven and scattered four hits in going the distance on the mound.
Reed Wilson doubled in two runs for the Panthers. Michael Moore had a hit and an RBI. Avery Perry doubled.
Zion Chapel sweeps: Zion Chapel beat Elba 4-1 and 4-3 in a doubleheader.
In the opener, Dayne Bannin threw a two-hitter and struck out six in going the distance on the mound.
Ian Herbert drove in a run. Mason Stuart had two hits.
In Game 2, Bannin had three hits and two RBIs, while Stuart and Braden Norris each drove in a run.
Nate Braisted got the win on the mound, striking out 11 and allowing five hits in going the distance.
Junior Varsity
Dothan 11, Providence Christian 8: Tyler Richards had two singles, a double and four RBIs in leading Dothan.
Also for Dothan, Cole Ethridge had a triple, two singles and an RBI, Hunter Williams had two singles, while Stokes Hallford, Max Conley and Connor Cody each had one hit.
Cole Hewitt was the winning pitcher.
For Providence, C.J. Sullivan had a double, single and three RBIs. Trey Bradley had a double, single and two RBIs. Calvin McClintock doubled home a run. Seth Clack doubled. Porter Dykes, Andrew Owen and Charlie McGhee each singled in a run.