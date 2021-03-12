Prep baseball roundup: Ashford beats Cottonwood in high-scoring game

COTTONWOOD – Ashford scored nine times in the top of the seventh inning to win a wild 17-12 baseball game over Cottonwood on Friday night.

Cottonwood led 10-2 after four innings before Ashford scored five in the fifth to start its big comeback.

Brant Cochran had two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs for Ashford. Aaron Winslet had two hits and three RBIs, Will Hart Lawrence had three hits and two RBIs and Bobby Cosby had two hits and two RBIs.

Mason Farmer had two hits, including a double, with an RBI. Hunter Knight drove in a run with a hit.

For Cottonwood, Anthony Anderson had a three-run homer. Dylan McCardle drove in three runs with a hit. Brody Morris had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Austin McCardle doubled in a run and Allen Jones drove in a run.

Northside Methodist 13, New Brockton 2: Northside Methodist Academy scored eight runs in the third inning and cruised to the win.

Tyler Grantham had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Cole Dykes and Jacob Baker each had a hit and drove in two runs.

Carson Dykes had a hit and an RBI. Gant Underwood and Justice Hallman each drove in a run.