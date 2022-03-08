PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Battle of Birdsongs goes to dad, Headland

Rehobeth 15, Charles Henderson 5: Zach Hannah and Shelton Arroyo both had three hits and drove in a combined five runs, with Hannah hitting a homer with two RBI and Arroyo driving in three runs.

Lane Cook had two hits and two RBI, Zach Chandler two hits with one RBI and Parker Anderson had a hit with three RBI. Noah Lee added a hit and RBI.

Jacob Adkins was the winning pitcher, going five innings and giving up three earned runs. He struck out two. Parker Perry pitched the sixth inning and struck out two.

For Charles Henderson, Parker Adams had three hits, while Damien Hart had two hits with three RBI and Brady Huner had two hits, one a homer, and two RBI.

Geneva 10, Wicksburg 6: Reed Wilson was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Talan Johnson was 2-for-2 with two singles for Geneva.

Dylan Key picked up the win, working 3 1/3 innings of relief and striking out four.

Payton Crutchfield had two singles to lead Wicksburg.