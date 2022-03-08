PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Battle of Birdsongs goes to dad, Headland

Headland defeated Carroll 10-0 as Rams head coach Bubber Birdsong defeated his son Brett, Carroll’s head coach, in their first head-to-head match-up.
Tanner Taylor pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks for Headland.
Offensively, Reigh Jordan and Trent Weatherly had three hits each and Taylor added two hits for the Rams.
G.W. Long 12, Providence Christian 2: The Rebels pounded out 15 hits on offense and pitchers Jackson Chancey and Blayne McDaniel allowed only three hits and struck out 11 in Long’s win.
Chancey had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Trevor Morris also had three hits, one a double, and drove in run. Brant Brady had two hits, one a double, with three RBI and Jackson Dasinger had two hits, one a double, with two RBI. Tanner Johnston added two singles, while Hayes Horne had a double and RBI and McDaniel had a single and RBI.
Chancey was the winning pitcher, going four innings and striking out five, while allowing two hits and two earned runs. McDaniel pitched three scoreless innings of relief with six strikeouts and one hit allowed.
For PCS, CJ Sullivan had a double and RBI and Chapel Stickler had a single and RBI. Win Brock had a single for other hit.
Rehobeth 15, Charles Henderson 5: Zach Hannah and Shelton Arroyo both had three hits and drove in a combined five runs, with Hannah hitting a homer with two RBI and Arroyo driving in three runs.
Lane Cook had two hits and two RBI, Zach Chandler two hits with one RBI and Parker Anderson had a hit with three RBI. Noah Lee added a hit and RBI.
Jacob Adkins was the winning pitcher, going five innings and giving up three earned runs. He struck out two. Parker Perry pitched the sixth inning and struck out two.
For Charles Henderson, Parker Adams had three hits, while Damien Hart had two hits with three RBI and Brady Huner had two hits, one a homer, and two RBI.
Geneva 10, Wicksburg 6: Reed Wilson was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Talan Johnson was 2-for-2 with two singles for Geneva.
Dylan Key picked up the win, working 3 1/3 innings of relief and striking out four.
Payton Crutchfield had two singles to lead Wicksburg.
Opp 7, Straughn 6: After Straughn scored in the top of the seventh to take the lead, Opp scored two in the bottom half to win it with the winning run scoring when Andrew Danford was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Robbie Gafford was 2-for-4 with two-run homer and Ethan Cox was 2-for-3.
Tanner Hall was the winning pitcher, working the final two innings.
Kinston 8, Elba 3: Cale Sumblin struck out over five innings with no hits and one run allowed and Owen Patterson pitched the final itwo innings with four strikeouts and two runs allowed.
Jeb Crosby and J.W. Mikel had two hits each for Kinston.
Late Monday
Dothan 11-3, Russell County 2-1: Hunter Whitman’s two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning helped Dothan earn a 3-1 win and sweep of a doubleheader over Russell County on Monday.
The Wolves won the opener 11-2.
In the second-game win, Connor Cody had a single and RBI and Kingsley Lucas had two hits for the Wolves. Evan Hamilton was the winning pitcher in relief, working four innings of hitless and shutout ball with seven strikeouts and only two walks. Starter Landon Jenkins allowed one hit and one run over three innings and struck out seven.
In the opening win, Carter Davis had two singles with three RBI, Mark Padilla had a single and a double with two RBI and Haze McCorkel had two singles with one RBI to pace the Wolves. Whitman had a double and RBI and both Blake Wynn and Whit Barnes had a hit and RBI.
Brooks Olive pitched three innings and allowed only two hits and a run, while striking out two. Cole Hewett struck out four over three innings and Ethan Johnston pitched the last inning.
New Brockton 6, Goshen 0: Drew Cashin struck out 18 and pitched a one-hit shutout to lead the Gamecocks win.
Cashin improved to 4-0 with 64 strikeouts and only four hits allowed in 22 1/3 innings. He has not allowed an earned run on the season.
Brayson Carr, Gabe Herrington and Cashin all had two hits each to lead the offense, which cashed in seven walks. Herrington had a RBI.
Houston Academy 10, Eufaula 0: Sheldon Ott struck out eight and allowed two hits and a walk in the Raider win.
JT Pitchford had two hits and two RBI, Hughes Dean had a double, sacrifice and three RBI and both Jack Waller and Walker Elliott had two singles and one RBI. Chapman Andrews and JT Ackerman added a single and RBI each and Tucker Jackson had a RBI on a sacrifice.
Ashford 6, Early County (Ga.) 5: Cale Mixon delivered a RBI triple in the top of the seventh to help Ashford to the win.
Mixon and Jace Dunnam both had two hits and two RBI to lead the Yellow Jackets. Hunter Knight was the winning pitcher.
Samson 6, Goshen 3: Josh Lowery struck out 10 in a complete-game pitching effort in Samson’s 6-3 win over Goshen on Monday.
Coe Kelly had two singles with one RBI, Jacob Branch had two hits, one a triple, and drove in a run and Brodey Mixon had two doubles to lead the offense. Luke Reid had a RBI double and Braxton Brooks a RBI sac fly.
Dale County 22, Houston County 0: Aiden Cain and Kyler Barron combined on a no-hitter.
Cain threw two innings with three strikeouts to earn the win. Barron threw two innings with three strikeouts.
Cole Weed, Jessie Pelham and Kade Smith had two hits each. Cain, Aiden Wright, and Carson Causey all had two-run doubles. Grant Horne had a two-run single.
Junior Varsity
Rehobeth 10, Cottonwood 0: John Carter Chumney had two hits and three RBIs, highlighted by a three-run homer, and Jake Franklin and Jacob Fritsche both had two hits to pace Rehobeth.
Hunter Gibson and Colton Trotter both had a hit and two RBI.
Brody White pitched four innings of shutout ball and struck out five.
Opp 4, Straughn 3: Cash Harrell had a game-tying RBI double then scored the go-ahead run in the third inning.
Harrell was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven over three innings, while giving up three hits and one run. Riley Day pitched the last inning for a save, earning one strikeout.
Kinston 11, Elba 3: Brant McCollough and Colby Tew had hits each and Drew Branch was the winning pitcher for Kinston.