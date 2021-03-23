Prep baseball roundup: Big inning lifts Kinston over Samson

Kinston scored eight times in the fifth inning to take a 9-1 win over Samson in high school baseball action Tuesday.

Cale Sumblin had a hit and two RBIs and also got the win on the mound. Owen Patterson, Cade Jones, Hunter Hughes and Konner Walker each added an RBI. C.J. Lunsford had two hits.

Northside Methodist 3, Headland 0: Carson Dykes scattered three hits and struck out three as Northside Methodist Academy got took a win in the game called after four innings.

Jacob Baker doubled in two runs and Landon Johnson had a hit and an RBI.

Dale County 6, Geneva County 6 (tie): The Warriors and Bulldogs were tied in the top of the eighth inning when rain forced the game to be called.

Dale County had runners at first and third with nobody out when the rains hit.

Corey Hammonds had a double with two RBI and Aiden Wright had a single with two RBI for Dale County. Cole Weed also drove in two runs.

For Geneva County, Jackson Stewart, Caleb McCall and Holden Hunter had two hits each with Hunter earning a triple and McCall a double. Stewart and McCall both drove in a run. John Patrick Beasley and Christopher Duncan both had a hit and RBI.