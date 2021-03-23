Prep baseball roundup: Big inning lifts Kinston over Samson

Kinston scored eight times in the fifth inning to take a 9-1 win over Samson in high school baseball action Tuesday.
Cale Sumblin had a hit and two RBIs and also got the win on the mound. Owen Patterson, Cade Jones, Hunter Hughes and Konner Walker each added an RBI. C.J. Lunsford had two hits.
Northside Methodist 3, Headland 0: Carson Dykes scattered three hits and struck out three as Northside Methodist Academy got took a win in the game called after four innings.
Jacob Baker doubled in two runs and Landon Johnson had a hit and an RBI.
Dale County 6, Geneva County 6 (tie): The Warriors and Bulldogs were tied in the top of the eighth inning when rain forced the game to be called.
Dale County had runners at first and third with nobody out when the rains hit.
Corey Hammonds had a double with two RBI and Aiden Wright had a single with two RBI for Dale County. Cole Weed also drove in two runs.
For Geneva County, Jackson Stewart, Caleb McCall and Holden Hunter had two hits each with Hunter earning a triple and McCall a double. Stewart and McCall both drove in a run. John Patrick Beasley and Christopher Duncan both had a hit and RBI.
Slocomb 5, New Brockton 2: Caulin Thomas, Bryson Brookshire and Jacob Spence each had two hits and an RBI for the RedTops.
Brookshire didn’t allow a hit in three innings of work and struck out six.
Opp 4, Thomasville 0: In the Butch Youmans Memorial Tournament, Cody Walsh drove in two runs with a hit and Hal Smithart had a hit and an RBI for the Bobcats.
Tanner Hall got the win on the mound.
Valley 9, Eufaula 2: Brody Ingram drove in a run and Hess Horne had two of the Tigers’ five hits in the loss as Valley scored seven times in the fourth inning.
Late Monday
Varsity Baseball
Opp 12, W.S. Neal 1: In the Butch Youmans Memorial Tournament, Brady James had a walk-off, three-run homer in the sixth inning to win it.
Tanner Burlison and Tray Boutwell each had two RBIs. Walt Spurlin struck out nine in getting the win.
Rehobeth 8, Flomaton 3: Zach Chandler went 2-for-4 with a home run and Shelton Arroyo went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Rebels.
Luke Strickland had two hits and two RBIs, while Joel Watkins had two hits and an RBI and Tanner Wells added two hits. Chandler pitched the first five innings and Strickland the final two.
Enterprise 6, Charles Henderson 1: Trey Cavanaugh had three hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats and Jack Williams had two hits and drove in a run.
Williams pitched six innings and struck out nine. Owen Burrow pitched the final inning and didn't allow a hit.
Zion Chapel 7, New Brockton 6: Dayne Bannin and Stetson Adcock each drove in two runs for the Rebels and Nate Braisted had two hits and an RBI.
Junior Varsity
Rehobeth 7, Dothan 2: Jacob Adkins allowed only four hits and two runs, none earned, and struck out three over five innings for Rehobeth.
Offensively, Colby Patterson had a double and two RBI and Matthew Hannah had a single and RBI for Rehobeth.
Eli Moore had a single and RBI for Dothan.