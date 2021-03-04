Prep Baseball roundup: Brookshire's 18 strikeouts powers Slocomb over Geneva, 3-1

Dale County 18, Abbeville 0: Three Dale County pitchers combined on a four inning, one-hit shutout as the Warriors scored in all four innings, including five runs in three of the innings.

Tyler McSween, the winning pitcher, pitched two innings, striking out three and allowing the one hit. Aiden Wright and Devin Grider worked an inning each with Wright striking out one and Grider two.

Offensively, Grider was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in, Wright had two hits, including a solo homer, Christian Ross had two hits, one a triple, and drove in a run and Nick Cogman also had two hits with a RBI. Gaven Cole had a single and drove in three runs. Carson Causey added a hit and RBI.

Rico Dozier had a single for Abbeville’s lone hit.

Elba 18, Samson 6: John Martin Wilson had two hits and drove in four runs and Peyton McCart had two hits with three runs batted in to power Elba, which had nine players drove in a run.

Carson Wise, Paxton Wise and Patrick Whit Shehee all had two hits with one RBI with both of the Shehee hits going for doubles. Iverson Lane and Connor Burrow added a hit and RBI each. Jaden Juarez had two runs batted in and Collin Sauls one.