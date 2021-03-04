Prep Baseball roundup: Brookshire's 18 strikeouts powers Slocomb over Geneva, 3-1

Bryson Brookshire struck out 18 and allowed only one hit to lead Slocomb in a 3-1 win over Geneva Thursday night in high school baseball action.
Brookshire, who threw 101 pitches, also didn’t walk a batter, though three Panthers did reach base off errors.
Jaylen Nobles led the Slocomb offense with two hits, one a double, and drove in a run. Josh King added a hit and RBI for the Red Tops.
Reid Wilson had a single in the fourth inning for Geneva’s lone hits.
Enterprise 6, Rehobeth 0: Jack Williams pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and only one walk on the mound and went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in to power the offense in Enterprise’s win.
Parker Sessions added two hits and one RBI and Tristan Bartling had run-scoring hit. Logan Fleming had a RBI groundout and Will Powell a sac fly RBI.
Joe Watkins, Zach Chandler and Drew Fritsche had a single each for the Rehobeth hits.
Dothan 11, Northside Methodist 1: Dothan scored eight runs in the second inning to take control in an 11-1 win over Northside Methodist Thursday in high school baseball action at Dothan High.
Dothan had eight hits with Bauer Sharp and Ronin Sherman both earning a double and two runs batted in and Blake Wynn a single and two RBI. Jace Dyer had a double and a RBI and Matthew Omohundro had a single and RBI.
JP Reed picked up the pitching win, throwing three scoreless and hitless innings with five strikeouts and four walks. Brooks Olive worked the last two innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits and one run.
Landon Johnson had a double and Reilly Harvin a single for the NMA hits.
Providence Christian 9, Alabama Christian 0: Harrison Mims threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and added a hit with two runs batted in on offense to lead the Eagles during the FCA Tournament in Montgomery.
Abe Chancellor and Clark Crowder both had had two hits with Chancellor stealing two bases and also scoring two runs.
Ariton 4, Charles Henderson 2: Ariton scored two runs in the fifth to break a tie and held on for the 4-2 win.
Landon Thrash and Caden Collier and both had two hits and drove in two runs with Thrash earning a double and a triple of his hits. Landon Tyler also had two hits, one a triple. Jay Cook had a triple and Paxton Steed a double.
Ben Reeves had two hits with a run batted in and Darryl Lee had a double and RBI for Charles Henderson.
Thrash was the winning pitcher, working five innings and striking out two, while allowing two runs off four hits. Nash Evans earned a save, pitching two scoreless innings with two hits allowed and three strikeouts.
Eufaula 4, Headland 1: Ethan Black and Hess Horne combined on a four hitter and Eufaula scored two runs in both the second and sixth innings to back the pitchers in a 4-1 win over Headland.
Black, the starter and winning pitcher, worked six innings and struck out three, while allowing four hits and five walks. Horne earned save with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
Offensively for Eufaula, Bryce Hinton had a two-run single in the second and Xavier Peterson a two-run single in the sixth. Hinton had two hits in the game.
Tanner Raybon had a RBI double for Headland.
Wicksburg 13, Daleville 2: Wicksburg scored all 13 runs in the first three innings in coasting to the Class 3A, Area 3 win.
The Panther combined eight hits with four walks, five hit batters and five Warhawk errors to score their runs.
Eli Williams and Payton Crutchfield both had two hits with one RBI and Jackson Glover had a hit with two runs batted in. Easton Dean and Holden Wade both had a hit and RBI and Zeke Kelly, Beau Sellers, Tristan Hill and Dalton Taggart all were credited with a RBI.
Six Wicksburg pitchers combined on 11 strikeouts and allowing three hits in the five-inning game. Dean, the winning pitcher, worked the first two innings and struck out five. Dawson Williams and Clay Morrison both followed with two strikeouts and no hits allowed over one inning. Jacob Cox and Crutchfield (one strikeout each) combined on the last inning.
Jesse Holtcamp had two hits and Jordan McDonald had a hit and RBI for Daleville.
Carroll 7, Kinston 3: Carroll broke open a 3-2 game with a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Jack Chancey had two hits and Devin Bryant had a double with two runs batted in for Carroll. Judson Patterson added a double and Alex Brighton a hit and RBI.
Cale Sumblin and Jayson Mikel had two hits each for Kinston with Sumblin driving in a run. Jeb Crosby and Hunter Hughes both added a hit and RBI for the Bulldogs.
Patterson was the winning pitcher, scattering six hits and three runs – only one earned run – over five innings. He struck out three.
Geneva County 15, Houston County 2: Parker Hughes and Grayson Bell combined on a four-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts and the Bulldogs scored eight runs in the second to power the Class 2A, Area 2 win.
Hughes worked 2 2/3 innings and struck out seven, but walked two. Bell pitched the last 1 2/3 innings and allowed two walks and two runs and had no strikeouts.
Offensively, Chandler Enfinger had two hits and two runs batted in and Caleb McCall with a hit and two runs batted in. J.P. Beasley drove in two runs and Holden Hunter and Evan Sorrells had a hit and RBI each and Hughes also had a RBI.
Dale County 18, Abbeville 0: Three Dale County pitchers combined on a four inning, one-hit shutout as the Warriors scored in all four innings, including five runs in three of the innings.
Tyler McSween, the winning pitcher, pitched two innings, striking out three and allowing the one hit. Aiden Wright and Devin Grider worked an inning each with Wright striking out one and Grider two.
Offensively, Grider was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in, Wright had two hits, including a solo homer, Christian Ross had two hits, one a triple, and drove in a run and Nick Cogman also had two hits with a RBI. Gaven Cole had a single and drove in three runs. Carson Causey added a hit and RBI.
Rico Dozier had a single for Abbeville’s lone hit.
Elba 18, Samson 6: John Martin Wilson had two hits and drove in four runs and Peyton McCart had two hits with three runs batted in to power Elba, which had nine players drove in a run.
Carson Wise, Paxton Wise and Patrick Whit Shehee all had two hits with one RBI with both of the Shehee hits going for doubles. Iverson Lane and Connor Burrow added a hit and RBI each. Jaden Juarez had two runs batted in and Collin Sauls one.
Braxton Brooks and Blade Davis both had three hits and a RBI for Samson. Brooks had a double and a triple among his hits. Jacob Lowery and Luke Reid both had two hits with Lowery driving in a run. Gunner Glissoon and Brody Mixon added a double each.
Opp 17, Zion Chapel 1: Jackson Pierce was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and Jesse Coon 3-for-3 with a double to lead Opp.
Peyton Ellis and Brady James were both 2-for-3 with Ellis earning a triple and driving in two runs and James earning a double with one RBI.
Tanner Burlison struck out 11 and allowed only one run and three hits over five innings.
Nate Braisted had two hits, including a double, and Bryce Watson a single for the Zion Chapel hits.
Lowndes Academy 10, Abbeville Christian 0: In the opening day of the Lowndes Academy Tournament, the Generals fell to the host team, earning just two hits.
Brandon Early and Connor Hutto had a single each for the two General hits.
Abbeville Christian 4, Fort Dale Academy 2: The Generals beat Fort Dale 4-2 in its second game at the Lowndes Academy Tournament.
Jake Hamilton allowed only one hit and one over five innings. He recorded six strikeouts.
Offensively, Boone Sumlar had a single with two runs batted and Brandon Early and Conner Hutto both had a hit and RBI. Conner Jones added a double.
Late Wednesday
Houston Academy 10, Early County (Ga.) 2: Three pitchers combine on a seven-inning four hitter with 12 strikeouts and Chapman Andrews drove in four runs to spark Houston Academy (8-1).
Braydon Harvin was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over four innings. He gave up four hits and one earned run. J.T. Pitchford struck out three over two innings and Tucker Jackson had two strikeouts in one inning. Both Pitchford and Jackson didn’t allow a hit.
Offensively, Andrews had a double to go with his first runs batted in. Sheldon Ott, Jackson and Max Burgreen earned two hits each with Ott hitting a double and driving in two runs. Pitchford had a single and drove in two runs.
Junior Varsity
Dothan 10, Northside Methodist 0: Cole Hewett and Max Conley combined on a five-inning, two-hit shutout, while Connor Cody and Eli Moore both had two hits to lead Dothan’s win.
Hewett allowed the two hits, but struck out six in four innings. Conley pitched the last inning, allowing one walk.
Cody and Moore both had a double among their two hits each with Moore driving in two runs. Cole Ethridge had a double and drove in two runs, while Haze McCorkel had a double and RBI. Stokes Hafford had a single and RBI.
Harrison Hicks and Bowden Lancaster had a single each for the two Northside Methodist hits.
Providence Christian 1-10, Enterprise 12-0: The Eagles split a doubleheader with Enterprise, losing the first game 12-1 and winning the second game 10-0.
In the opening loss, Calvin McClintock and Graham Davis had two hits each with a double for PCS. Brooks Canady and David McClurkin both had a double.
In game two, William Walker and Davis combined on a four-inning, one-hit shutout. Both pitched two innings and struck out three. Offensively, CJ Sullivan had a double and a triple with two runs batted in and Walker had two hits with one RBI. Canady had single with two RBI and McClintock had a RBI sac fly.
Elba 6, Samson 0: Colin Arnold pitched a complete game no-hitter with 11 strikeouts to power Elba.
Jordan Hammonds was 3-for-4 with a RBI, Ty Sieving was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI and Kaleb Mitchell was 2-for-4.
Ariton 1-1, Opp 0-4: Ariton and Opp split a doubleheader with Ariton winning the opener 1-0 and Opp the second game 4-1.
For Opp in the opener, Jake Coon, Nelson Hall and Robbie Gafford had a single each. John Helms allowed only one run on four hits and struck out nine over nine innings for the Bobcats.
In game two, Colby Ballard pitched a five-inning no-hitter, allowing an unearned run. He struck out nine. Offensively, Ballard had double and a RBI and Jase Stanley and Terry Davis had a single each.
Junior High
Opp 14, Zion Chapel 4: Landon Langley was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in, Baylor Turman had a double and drove in three runs and Will Jackson had two hits and scored three runs.
Talan Wicker was the winning pitcher, pitching two hitless innings with four strikeouts.