PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Cashin strikes out 20 for New Brockton

Drew Cashin struck out 20 in throwing no-hitter for New Brockton during a 5-1 win over Elba on Tuesday in high school baseball action.
Cashin allowed three walks. The other out came when Cashin picked off a runner at second base.
Kaden Cupp went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Payton Green went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Gamecocks improved to 4-0.
G.W. Long 10, Early County 0: G.W. Long won in a Hits for Heroes game at Northcutt Field in Dothan on Tuesday.
Brody Walker threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in going the distance in the six-inning game. He also doubled and had three RBIs at the plate.
Cohen Pritchett had a single, double and inside-the-park home run with two RBIs. Mikey Vanderheyden had a single, double and an RBI. Hayes Horne had a single and two RBIs and AJ Dyson and Brant Brady each singled home a run. Trevor Morris and Cullis Kelly each had a single.
Wicksburg 12, Andalusia 2: Will Hanners went 4-for-5 with an RBI and Maddox Burkhardt went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Panthers.
Drew Colon went 3-for-5, Jackson Glover went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Easton Dean drove in two runs with a single.
Glover pitched four innings and struck out seven. He allowed two hits and two runs.
Colon pitched the final three innings and struck out five.
Junior Varsity
Geneva sweeps Opp: The Panthers didn’t allow a hit over two games in beating Opp 1-0 and 4-0.
In the opener, Trent Smith struck out 10 in five innings of work in gaining the no-hitter.
Dylan Key doubled, while Talan Johnson and Reagan Brannon each singled.
In Game 2, Key struck out eight in 3 1/3 innings of work and Michael Moore struck out four in 1 2/3 innings for the combined no-hitter.
Carson Hughes had a single and double, Tayshun McReynolds tripled and Rhett Shiver doubled.
Dale County, Geneva County split: Dale County won the first game 7-1 and Geneva County took the second game 6-4.
In the opener, Brady Lewis pitched two innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts and Maddox Weed pitched two innings with three strikeouts.
Junior Smith and Kyler Barron each doubled in a run and Weed singled in a run.
In Game 2 for Dale County, Gavin Fultz had a hit and an RBI and Natas Woodham had a single. Logan Suggs pitched 2 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.
New Brockton 5, Elba 5: The teams tied after five innings, with Josh LaCross of New Brockton getting a two-run single to tie it.
Jacob Fisher had seven strikeouts over three innings for New Brockton.