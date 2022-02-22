PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Cashin strikes out 20 for New Brockton

Drew Cashin struck out 20 in throwing no-hitter for New Brockton during a 5-1 win over Elba on Tuesday in high school baseball action.

Cashin allowed three walks. The other out came when Cashin picked off a runner at second base.

Kaden Cupp went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Payton Green went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Gamecocks improved to 4-0.

G.W. Long 10, Early County 0: G.W. Long won in a Hits for Heroes game at Northcutt Field in Dothan on Tuesday.

Brody Walker threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in going the distance in the six-inning game. He also doubled and had three RBIs at the plate.

Cohen Pritchett had a single, double and inside-the-park home run with two RBIs. Mikey Vanderheyden had a single, double and an RBI. Hayes Horne had a single and two RBIs and AJ Dyson and Brant Brady each singled home a run. Trevor Morris and Cullis Kelly each had a single.

Wicksburg 12, Andalusia 2: Will Hanners went 4-for-5 with an RBI and Maddox Burkhardt went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Panthers.