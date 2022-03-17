PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Chandler, Hannah pace Rehobeth win over Carroll

Zach Chandler had a three-run homer with five RBIs and Zach Hannah went 4-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs in Rehobeth's 10-0 Class 5A, Area 3 win over Carroll on Thursday night.

Shelton Arroyo went 3-for-3, while Cole Dykes and Parker Anderson each drove in three runs for Rehobeth (11-2, 2-0).

Arroyo pitched the first 4 2/3 innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts. Anderson pitched the final out.

Dale County 16, Ashford 3: Aiden Wright had two hits and two RBIs, including a solo homer. Christian Ross and Grant Horne each had two-run singles. Carson Causey had one hit and two RBIs. Maddox Weed doubled.

Aiden Cain picked up the win on the mound, pitching 2 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and striking out two.

Brady Lewis pitched 1 1/3 innings and striking out three. Kyler Barron pitched 1.0 inning with three strikeouts to preserve the two-hitter for the Warriors and Class 4A, Area 2 sweep the series.

Dale County improved to 9-3 overall and 2-0 in Area play.

Wicksburg 21, Slocomb 0: Dalton Taggart went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Will Hanners went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Panthers (12-2, 3-0) in the Class 3A, Area 3 win.

Jackson Glover had two doubles and Eli Williams had two hits, including a triple.

Ethan Dean allowed just one hit over four innings and struck out four.

Opp 10, Pike County 0: Tanner Burlison pitched a five-inning perfect game and struck out 11 in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

Jordan Jacobs had two singles, Terry Davis drove in two runs and Walt Spurlin drove in one for the Bobcats (9-4, 2-0).

Samson 12, Florala 0: Braxton Brooks pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and wetn 4-for-4 with a triple on offense to lead the Tigers to the Class 1A, Area 2 win.

Brodey Mixon had three hits, while Jacob Branch, Luke Reid and Merritt Wyrosdick had two hits each for Samson (2-3, 1-0).

Pleasant home 7, Kinston 6: Tripp Hawthorne and Cade Jones had two hits each for Kinston in the Class 1A, Area 2 setback.

Late Wednesday

County (8-3 overall, 1-0 in area play).

Pensacola Catholic 5, Pike Liberal Arts 2: Cason Eubanks went 3-for-4 and Skylar Kidd was 2-for-3 with a RBI double for Pike Lib in the loss at Troy’s Riddle-Pace Field.

Press Jefcoat added a RBI single for the Patriots (15-3-1).

Drew Nelson struck out eight and allowed five hits and four earned runs over four innings.