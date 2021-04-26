Prep Baseball Roundup: Cottonwood, Dale County advance to second round

Cottonwood rallied from a 9-2 deficit to force extra innings, stayed alive after falling behind in the 10th inning then earned a dramatic walk-off win in the bottom of the 12th inning to beat Clarke County 11-10 to win an AHSAA Class 2A first-round baseball series Monday at Cottonwood.
The Bears (14-10) and Bulldogs split (16-13) split the opening two games on Friday to bring up Monday’s game.
In winning, Cottonwood advanced to play a second-round series at home later this week against Luverne.
The Bears fell behind 9-2 by the top of the third, but clawed back into it with three runs in the bottom of the third and one in the fifth before tying the game in the seventh off Alan Jones’ two-out, three-run homer that hit the left-center field light pole. The hit scored Ethan Gilley and Anthony Anderson, who walked to open the inning before a strikeout and ground out.
Clarke County scored in the top of 10th to ease out to a 10-9 lead, but Cottonwood tied it back up when Caleb Butler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for force in a run.
In the decisive 12th inning, Jones singled up the middle with one out before Butler ripped a down-the-line double in right field that scored Jones for the walk-off win.
Anthony Anderson had four hits for Cottonwood, including two doubles. Dylan McCardle added two singles.
McCardle was the winning pitcher, working 3 1/3 innings of relief and allowing just two hits and a run. Eighth grader Braylon Morris, though, provided yeoman’s work in relief of the starter after entering in the third inning and throwing 5 1/3 shutout innings with just two hits allowed to keep Cottonwood in the game.
Dale County 4, W.S. Neal 2: Dale County scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead and held on to beat W.S. Neal 4-2 to win a Class 4A first-round best-of-three series Monday over the Eagles.
The teams split on Friday night and couldn’t play Saturday because of rain, forcing the game to Monday.
With the win, Dale County advanced to the second round later this week. The Warriors will host Bibb County.
Tied 2-2, Christian Ross opened the fifth with a double. Devin Grider sacrificed him to third and a throw after the out at first to third was wild, allowing Ross to score. Corey Hammonds followed with a solo homer to make it 4-2.
Hammonds was 3-for-3 in the game with a RBI double, solo homer and two runs batted in. Nick Cogman added a run-scoring single.
Hammonds also picked up the pitching win, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out four and allowed only two hits and three walks.