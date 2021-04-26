Prep Baseball Roundup: Cottonwood, Dale County advance to second round

Cottonwood rallied from a 9-2 deficit to force extra innings, stayed alive after falling behind in the 10th inning then earned a dramatic walk-off win in the bottom of the 12th inning to beat Clarke County 11-10 to win an AHSAA Class 2A first-round baseball series Monday at Cottonwood.

The Bears (14-10) and Bulldogs split (16-13) split the opening two games on Friday to bring up Monday’s game.

In winning, Cottonwood advanced to play a second-round series at home later this week against Luverne.

The Bears fell behind 9-2 by the top of the third, but clawed back into it with three runs in the bottom of the third and one in the fifth before tying the game in the seventh off Alan Jones’ two-out, three-run homer that hit the left-center field light pole. The hit scored Ethan Gilley and Anthony Anderson, who walked to open the inning before a strikeout and ground out.

Clarke County scored in the top of 10th to ease out to a 10-9 lead, but Cottonwood tied it back up when Caleb Butler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for force in a run.

In the decisive 12th inning, Jones singled up the middle with one out before Butler ripped a down-the-line double in right field that scored Jones for the walk-off win.