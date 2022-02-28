PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County downs Slocomb

Middle School Baseball

Northside Methodist 8-6, Providence Christian 7-13: Northside Methodist won the opener 8-7 on John Michael Mordecai’s two-run walk-off double and Providence won the second game 13-6.

In the opener, Christian Morris was the winning pitcher. Ben Coskrey was 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored and Mordecai had the game-winning hit.

For PCS in the first game, John Byrd, Tyler Sharp, Graham Davis and Cade Sanders all had a hit and Sharp scored three times.

In the second game, Davis was the winning pitcher for PCS. Offensively, Sharp, Sanders and Hudson Deer all had two hits with Sharp scoring three times. Davis added a double.

For NMA, Cason Boothe, Issac Sullivan and Mordecai had a hit each.

Enterprise 6-6, Opp 4-0: Enterprise swept Opp 6-4 and 6-0.

In the opener for Opp, Porter Nelson had a triple and drove in three runs and Baylor Turman had a single and run scored.

In game two, DJ Hines and Clay Jackson walked for the only Opp runner. Turman pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out eight, while allowing only four hits and no earned runs.