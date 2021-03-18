Prep Baseball Roundup: Dean’s walk-off hit gives HA win over Rehobeth

Hughes Dean stroked a single up the middle to score J.T. Ackerman to give Houston Academy a 2-1 walk-off nine-inning win over Rehobeth Thursday night at Northcutt Field.
Ackerman singled to open the ninth and moved to third on a wild pickoff attempt. He then scored on Dean’s hit to end the game in the second extra inning.
Pitching dominated on both sides. For HA, J.T. Pitchford started and went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and four hits, while striking out two, before Tucker Jackson, the winning pitcher, went the last 2 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and no runs or hits allowed. Parker Anderson went seven plus innings for Rehobeth, striking out nine and allowing a run on five hits. Zach Hannah pitched an inning plus, striking out two and allowing just two hits and one run.
Jackson was 2-for-4 with a RBI and Pitchford, Sheldon Ott, Dean, Walker Elliott and Ackerman had a hit each for HA with Dean earning the game-winning RBI.
For Rehobeth, Tanner Wells and Luke Strickland had a double each, while Joel Watkins had a RBI single and Zach Chandler a single.
Charles Henderson 14, Brantley 9: Charles Henderson scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away from a 9-8 lead in beating the Bulldogs.
Darryl Lee and Damien Hart were both 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Hart hit a homer and Lee had two doubles. JB Sanders, Adrian Cardwell and Will Templin all had two hits and two runs batted in. Cardwell hit a home run among his two hits. Ben Reeves also had two hits.
Brady Huner was the winning pitcher, going five innings. He struck out six.
Straughn 14-16, Geneva 4-11: Geneva fell in a Class 4A, Area 2 doubleheader at Straughn, losing 14-4 and 16-11. No details were available on the games.
Opp 24, Pike County 0: Brady James and Tray Boutwell combined on a no-hitter and 12 strikeouts as the Bobcats (11-3) won the Class 3A, Area 4 contest.
James pitched four hitless and scoreless innings and struck out nine, while Boutwell struck out three in the final inning. Both pitchers walked two batters.
James drove in a career-high five runs with a single and two walks on offense. Ethan Cox was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and a career high five runs scored. Boutwell had a single and RBI.
Abbeville Christian 5, Hooper Academy 4: Conner Jones’ run-scoring double with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Abbeville Christian a walk-off 5-4 win over Hooper Academy at the Macon East Tournament.
Jones’ hit scored Justin Murphy, who singled to lead off the sixth and moved to second on a Brandon Early sacrifice.
Jones and Dillon Mims both finished with two hits and two runs batted in and Connor Hutto also had two hits for the Generals. Murphy added a RBI off a ground out.
Hutto was the winning pitcher, earning seven of his eight outs in his 2 2/3 relief innings off strikeouts. He didn’t allow a hit or run and walked two.
G.W. Long 9, Elba 3: Carson Dunlap had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs to power G.W. Long’s Class 2A, Area 3 win over Elba.
Trevor Morris also had three hits, one a double, and drove in, while Blayne McDaniel had two singles and two runs batted in. Grant Horne added a single.
For Elba, Iverson Lane had a double with two runs batted in. John Wilson, Payton McCart, Conner Burrow and Payton Wise all had a single each.
Providence Christian 13, Slocomb 2: Reed Linder struck out nine and allowed only three hits and two runs, both of which were unearned, in the PCS win in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest.
Jake Smith belted a three-run and Clark Crowder had two hits, one double, with one RBI and both scored three runs. Matthew Morris, Frank Wells and Chapel Stickler had two hits each and all three drove in a run. Matt Dave Snell had a single with two RBIs and Win Brock had a single with a RBI.
For Slocomb, Jake Nobles had two hits, including a RBI single, and Caulin Thomas had a single.
Dale County 8, Ashford 4: The Warriors earned only six hits, but made them count in an 8-4 Class 4A, Area 2 win over Ashford.
Carson Causey had two hits, while Cole Weed had a double and drove in three runs and Corey Hammonds had a double with two RBI. Nick Cogman added a hit and RBI.
Devin Grider was the winning pitcher, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing only four hits and two runs. He struck out two. Cogman picked up a save, pitching the last 2 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on one hits with four walks and striking out three.
For Ashford, Mason Farmer had two hits and Cale Mixon had a single with two runs batted in. Devan Seay and London Boney both drove in a run.
Kinston 7, Pleasant Home 5: Owen Patterson was a homer shy of the cycle and drove in four runs to lead Kinston’s Class 1A, Area 2 win over Pleasant Home.
Konner Walker had two hits and a RBI and Hunter Hughes and Cale Sumblin both had a single with a RBI for the Bulldogs.
Hughes was the winning pitcher, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing five runs, only three earned, and five hits. He struck out one. Jeb Crosby recorded the final out for a save.