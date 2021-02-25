Prep baseball roundup: Dothan defeats Ariton

ARITON – Blake Wynn had two hits, including a home run, as Dothan defeated Ariton 7-3 on Thursday in high school baseball action.
Jace Dyer contributed two hits and three RBIs, while Matthew Omohundro had two hits and RBI and Bauer Sharp drove in a run.
Dothan scored three runs in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and added an insurance run in the seventh.
Chase Allsup pitched three innings and allowed one hit with five strikeouts. Te’Relle George-Mills followed with three innings and allowed one hit with four strikeouts. Hunter Whitman pitched the final inning and allowed one hit.
For Ariton, Connor Thrash had two hits and an RBI, while Caden Collier and Jackson Baker each had a hit and an RBI.
Nash Evans pitched seven innings for the Purple Cats. He allowed 11 hits and struck out seven.
Carroll 17, Ashford 7: The Eagles scored eight times in the fifth inning en route to the win.
Charles Dilbeck, Evan Peters and Stinson Draper each drove in two runs.
Coleman Brauer, Devin Bryant, Jack Chancey, Wells Ganey and Will Jones added an RBI each.
The Eagles stole 13 bases in the game, led by Peters with five steals, Bryant with three and Draper with two.
Konner Thomas got the win on the mound, allowing two runs in 3.2 innings with one strikeout.
For Ashford, Aaron Winslett, Brant Cochran, Robert Mason Farmer and Will Hart Lawrence each had an RBI.
Opp 6, Straughn 0: Tanner Burlison threw a no-hitter, striking out 10 over seven innings.
Ethan Cox had a two-run homer for the Bobcats. Jackson Pierce had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run and Lane Ballard doubled in a run.
Hal Smithart singled in a run.
Dale County 2, Fairview 1: Devin Grider and Nick Gogman each pitched 3.1 innings and scattered a hit each as the Warriors got the win. Cogman struck out eight on the mound.
Carson Causey and Corey Hammonds each drove in a run for Dale County. Aiden Wright, Cole Weed and Grider each collected a hit.
Holmes County 6, Northside Methodist 3: For the Knights, Cason Eubanks homered.
Gant Underwood and Luca Mancil each had a hit.