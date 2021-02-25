Prep baseball roundup: Dothan defeats Ariton

ARITON – Blake Wynn had two hits, including a home run, as Dothan defeated Ariton 7-3 on Thursday in high school baseball action.

Jace Dyer contributed two hits and three RBIs, while Matthew Omohundro had two hits and RBI and Bauer Sharp drove in a run.

Dothan scored three runs in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and added an insurance run in the seventh.

Chase Allsup pitched three innings and allowed one hit with five strikeouts. Te’Relle George-Mills followed with three innings and allowed one hit with four strikeouts. Hunter Whitman pitched the final inning and allowed one hit.

For Ariton, Connor Thrash had two hits and an RBI, while Caden Collier and Jackson Baker each had a hit and an RBI.

Nash Evans pitched seven innings for the Purple Cats. He allowed 11 hits and struck out seven.

Carroll 17, Ashford 7: The Eagles scored eight times in the fifth inning en route to the win.

Charles Dilbeck, Evan Peters and Stinson Draper each drove in two runs.

Coleman Brauer, Devin Bryant, Jack Chancey, Wells Ganey and Will Jones added an RBI each.