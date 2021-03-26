Prep Baseball Roundup: Dothan downs Providence Christian

Six Dothan pitchers combined to limit Providence Christian to three runs and eight hits during a 5-3 win at the Wolves campus.

Chase Allsup, Brooks Olive, JP Reed, Brody Lindsey, Hunter Whitman and Te’Relle George-Mills went to the mound. All pitched one inning except Allsup, who worked the first two innings with three strikeouts and was credited with the win. Mills, who struck out three in the final inning, picked up a save.

Offensively, Bauer Sharp had two hits for Dothan, including a double. Mills, Blake Wynn and Jace Dyer all had a single and a RBI. Carter Fanning also had a RBI.

Providence Christian was led by Reed Linder with two hits, one a double. Jake Smith and M.D. Snell both had a single and a RBI. Matthew Morris also drove in a run.

Ashford 8-9, Geneva 12-8: Ashford reliever Wesley McLendon got a ground ball force out with the bases loaded to preserve a 9-8 Yellow Jacket win over Geneva in the second game of a Class 4A, Area 2 doubleheader Friday night in Ashford.

Geneva forced the second game by winning the opener in extra innings 12-8 with a four-run eighth inning, but Ashford took two of three in the series, also winning Thursday 14-13.