Prep Baseball Roundup: Dothan downs Providence Christian

Six Dothan pitchers combined to limit Providence Christian to three runs and eight hits during a 5-3 win at the Wolves campus.
Chase Allsup, Brooks Olive, JP Reed, Brody Lindsey, Hunter Whitman and Te’Relle George-Mills went to the mound. All pitched one inning except Allsup, who worked the first two innings with three strikeouts and was credited with the win. Mills, who struck out three in the final inning, picked up a save.
Offensively, Bauer Sharp had two hits for Dothan, including a double. Mills, Blake Wynn and Jace Dyer all had a single and a RBI. Carter Fanning also had a RBI.
Providence Christian was led by Reed Linder with two hits, one a double. Jake Smith and M.D. Snell both had a single and a RBI. Matthew Morris also drove in a run.
Ashford 8-9, Geneva 12-8: Ashford reliever Wesley McLendon got a ground ball force out with the bases loaded to preserve a 9-8 Yellow Jacket win over Geneva in the second game of a Class 4A, Area 2 doubleheader Friday night in Ashford.
Geneva forced the second game by winning the opener in extra innings 12-8 with a four-run eighth inning, but Ashford took two of three in the series, also winning Thursday 14-13.
In Friday’s late game, Ashford raced to a 6-2 lead in the first three innings and led 9-4 going to the seventh when the Panthers came roaring back. Geneva scored four runs to pull to within one and loaded the bases after Trent Spann was hit by a pitch before McLendon got the ground out to end the game and save the win for starter Will Lawrence.
Ashford scored its nine runs despite only three hits. The Yellow Jackets cashed in nine walks, four hit by pitches and four errors by Geneva.
Mason Farmer had a hit with two runs batted in and Devan Seay had hit and RBI. Hunter Bryant had two RBI, one during an error and another with a sac fly.
Ryan Jackson had a single and two RBI for Geneva and Timothy McReynolds had a hit and RBI.
In the opener,Trent Spann had a run-scoring single to start the Geneva scoring in the eighth, which also featured a run off a passed ball third strike and two runs during an error.
Garner earned two hits and three runs batted in to lead Geneva. Spann had two hits, one a double, and two RBI and Avery Perry had two hits, one a double, with one RBI. Reed Wilson added two singles with a run batted in.
Bryson Decker led the Yellow Jackets with two hits, one a double, and four runs batted in. Hunter Knight and Devan Seay both had a hit with two RBI.
Wicksburg 10, Northside Methodist 0: Jackson Glover and Sawyer Rivenbark combined on a six-inning, three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in the Panther win.
Glover went four innings and gave up two hits, while striking out seven. Rivenbark worked the last two innings and struck out three, while allowing one hit.
Offensively, Glover and Trey Summers both had two hits, one a double, with Glover driving in three runs. Zeke Kelley and Rivenbark both had a double with two runs batted in and Eli Williams and Payton Crutchfield had a hit and RBI each.
For Northside Methodist, Carson Dykes, Justice Hallman and Cole Dykes had a single each.
Pike Liberal Arts 5, Pace (Fla.) 4: Drew Nelson’s run-scoring single in the top of the seventh gave the Patriots 5-4 win over Pace (Fla.).
Nelson had three hits in the win. Javon Christian and Scott Taylor Renfroe both had a double and Hunter Keenan had a single and RBI for Pike Lib.
Nelson was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out five in 2 2/3 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 7-1, Dothan 0-0: Houston Academy swept Dothan 7-0 and 1-0 behind complete-game shutout pitching of Griffin McGee in the opener and Adam Boyd in the second game.
McGee fired a no-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks. Boyd earned a three-hit shutout with four strikeouts and one walk.
Offensively in the opener for HA, Wade Shelley had two hits, one a triple, and drove in a run and Wade Shelley and McGee both had a single and RBI.
In game two, Houston Academy scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the first inning. Will Wells was hit by a pitch, Wyatt Shelley reached on an error with Wells moving to third. A Boyd sacrifice fly to center scored Wells.
Braydon Eubanks had a double and Wade Shelley a single for HA.
Dothan’s Cole Hewett allowed only two hits over four innings and struck out three. He walked two.
Dothan had three hits, two from Evan Hamilton, including a double. Hunter Williams had a single for the other hit.