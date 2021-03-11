Prep baseball roundup: Dothan gets win over Geneva County

Dothan defeated Geneva County 7-1 on Thursday in high school baseball action as the Wolves scored five times in the third inning to pull away.
Blake Wynn had a two-run homer and Brooks Olive also drove in two runs with a hit.
Greyson Sinquefield added a hit and an RBI as the Wolves made the most of their five hits in the game.
Brody Lindsey pitched five innings in getting the win on the mound. He allowed three hits and struck out nine. Olive pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits with one strikeout.
Jackson Stewart, Caleb McCall, Holden Hunter, J.P. Beasley and Owen Carpenter each had a hit for the Bulldogs.
Providence Christian 12, Northside Methodist 5: Jake Smith had two hits and Clark Crowder had a double and drove in four runs to lead Providence Christian.
Harrison Mims added a double and two runs batted in for the Eagles.
Cason Eubanks and Cole Haddock had two hits each for NMA with Eubanks earning a double. Jack Ray had a double and a RBI and Gant Underwood had a single and a RBI.
Mims was the winning pitcher, striking out six over five innings and allowing five hits and three earned runs. Samuel Farris pitched the last two innings and allowed a run on three hits with no strikeouts.
Wicksburg 16, Slocomb 4: The Panthers scored 11 runs over the first three innings en route to the victory.
Jackson Glover had two hits, including a triple, and had three RBIs. Payton Crutchfield and Clay Morrison each had a hit and two RBIs. Zeke Kelly and Tristan Hill each had two hits and an RBI. Sawyer Rivenbark and Dawson Williams each drove in a run with a hit. Eli Williams collected two of the Panthers 13 hits in the game.
Easton Dean allowed two hits over five innings of work and struck out five.
For Slocomb, Bryson Brookshire had two hits, including a double. Brody Campbell also had two hits.
Dale County 18, Abbeville 3: Devin Grider had a home run, double and four RBIs and Nick Cogman had a triple and double with four RBIs as the Warriors rolled to the win.
Christian Ross had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two. Aiden Cain had a hit and two RBIs.
Four Dale County pitchers combined to hold Abbeville without a hit. Corey Hammonds pitched two innings and struck out five, Gary Culver pitched one and struck out three, Ross pitched 0.2 and struck out one and Cain got the final out with a strikeout.
Greenville 9, Carroll 3: Greenville scored six in the first inning during the win.
For Carroll, Jack Chancey and Charles Dilbeck each had an RBI.
Red Level 11, Kinston 5: J.W. Mikel had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for Kinston during the defeat.
Tripp Hawthorne had a hit and an RBI and Owen Patterson tripled.
Opp 11, Luverne 1: Tanner Hall struck out 11 and threw a two-hitter for the Bobcats.
Peyton Ellis had a double, single and two RBIs, Jackson Pierce had two singles and two RBIs and Lane Ballard tripled in a run.
Elba 10, Zion Chapel 3: Elba scored seven times in the bottom of the first in the victory.
For Zion Chapel, Nate Braisted had a hit and an RBI.