Prep baseball roundup: Dothan gets win over Geneva County

Dothan defeated Geneva County 7-1 on Thursday in high school baseball action as the Wolves scored five times in the third inning to pull away.

Blake Wynn had a two-run homer and Brooks Olive also drove in two runs with a hit.

Greyson Sinquefield added a hit and an RBI as the Wolves made the most of their five hits in the game.

Brody Lindsey pitched five innings in getting the win on the mound. He allowed three hits and struck out nine. Olive pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits with one strikeout.

Jackson Stewart, Caleb McCall, Holden Hunter, J.P. Beasley and Owen Carpenter each had a hit for the Bulldogs.

Providence Christian 12, Northside Methodist 5: Jake Smith had two hits and Clark Crowder had a double and drove in four runs to lead Providence Christian.

Harrison Mims added a double and two runs batted in for the Eagles.

Cason Eubanks and Cole Haddock had two hits each for NMA with Eubanks earning a double. Jack Ray had a double and a RBI and Gant Underwood had a single and a RBI.