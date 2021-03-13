Prep baseball roundup: Dothan powers to lopsided victories

G.W. Long sweeps Providence: The Rebels won the first game of a doubleheader 4-3 and then the second 18-8.

Blayne McDaniel scattered four hits and struck out seven in going the distance in the opener. Brody Walker had two singles and a double, Tanner Johnston had a single, double and two RBIs, Trevor Morris had a single, double and an RBI and McDaniel had two singles.

Hayes Horne and Carson Dunlap each had a single and an RBI.

For Providence, Jake Smith had a single, double and an RBI.

In the second game, Jackson Chancey had a big game at the plate and was also the winning pitcher. Chancey had two doubles and six RBIs and pitched 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts while allowing six hits.

McDaniel had a double and three RBIs, Morris had two singles, a triple and two RBIs and Walker had two singles and two RBIs.

Dunlap had two singles and one RBI, Horne drove in two runs with a hit and Bryson Hughes had two singles.

Smith had a home run, double and single with two RBIs for the Eagles.

Ariton 11, Brantley 1: Jackson Baker had four hits, which included two doubles, and drove in three runs for the Purple Cats.