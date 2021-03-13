Prep baseball roundup: Dothan powers to lopsided victories

Dothan outscored two opponents by a combined 28-0 in defeating Dale County 17-0 and then Andalusia 11-0 in high school baseball action.
In the win over Dale County, Dothan scored 11 times in the top of the first inning en route to the victory.
Jace Dyer had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs. Te’Relle George-Mills had a three-run homer.
Bauer Sharp had two hits, including a double, and had two RBIs. Matthew Omohundro tripled and doubled with an RBI. Mark Padilla drove in three runs with a hit, Hunter Whitman singled in a run and Chase Allsup added two RBIs.
The Wolves pounded out 13 hits in the four-inning game.
Dale County’s lone hit came from Kade Smith.
JP Reed pitched three innings for Dothan and gave up one hit with four strikeouts.
In the win over Andalusia, the Wolves took a 6-0 lead after four innings and then scored five in the seventh to top off the victory.
Allsup struck out 14 and allowed just one hit in six innings of work. George-Mills pitched the final inning and didn’t allow a hit.
Ty Fundum had a three-run homer. George-Mills had two hits and three RBIs and Allsup drove in two runs with a hit. Omohundro had two hits, including a triple. Sharp added two hits.
G.W. Long sweeps Providence: The Rebels won the first game of a doubleheader 4-3 and then the second 18-8.
Blayne McDaniel scattered four hits and struck out seven in going the distance in the opener. Brody Walker had two singles and a double, Tanner Johnston had a single, double and two RBIs, Trevor Morris had a single, double and an RBI and McDaniel had two singles.
Hayes Horne and Carson Dunlap each had a single and an RBI.
For Providence, Jake Smith had a single, double and an RBI.
In the second game, Jackson Chancey had a big game at the plate and was also the winning pitcher. Chancey had two doubles and six RBIs and pitched 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts while allowing six hits.
McDaniel had a double and three RBIs, Morris had two singles, a triple and two RBIs and Walker had two singles and two RBIs.
Dunlap had two singles and one RBI, Horne drove in two runs with a hit and Bryson Hughes had two singles.
Smith had a home run, double and single with two RBIs for the Eagles.
Ariton 11, Brantley 1: Jackson Baker had four hits, which included two doubles, and drove in three runs for the Purple Cats.
Landon Thrash doubled in three runs and Phenix Griffin had two hits, including a double, with an RBI.
Connor Thrash and Caden Collier each had a hit and an RBI. Paxton Steed drove in two runs.
Griffin pitched three innings, allowing three hits, and Landon Tyler pitched two, allowing one hit with three strikeouts.
Charles Henderson 6, Ariton 5: The Trojans plated a run in the top of the sixth to break the 5-5 tie and hold on for the win.
Bailey Sparrow had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs for the Trojans. Ben Reeves and Will Templin each had a hit and an RBI.
Daryl Lee had 10 strikeouts and a gave up six hits on the mound for CHHS, while Reeves worked the final inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
For Ariton, Laondy Thrash had two hits and an RBI, Landon Tyler tripled in a run and Phenix Griffin singled in a run. Caden Collier had two hits.
Houston Academy 13, Luverne 6: Tucker Jackson was 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs batted in and Hughes Dean and Sawyer Jones also drove in two runs to lead HA.
Dean had two hits, one a double, and Jones had a double. Braydon Harvin and Walker Elliott both added a single and RBI.
J.T. Pitchford picked up the win in relief, working four innings and striking out five and allowing only one run. Harvin started and struck out five over three innings, giving up five runs, though only two were earned.
Eufaula 8, Houston Academy 1: Hess Horne scattered four hits and struck out five in going the distance for the Tigers.
Xavier Peterson tripled home a run. Richard Birch Cochran, Slade Seaborn, Hunter Cochran and Browning Anderson each added an RBI.
For Houston Academy, J.T. Pitchford had two hits with an RBI, while Hughes Dean and Sheldon Ott each singled.
Eufaula 11, Luverne 1: Slade Seaborn had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs on offense and struck out eight and allowed just six hits and a run over five innings on the mound.
Hess Horne added two hits and Brody Ingram, Birch Cochran, Ethan McCullough and Xavier Peterson all had a hit and RBI each for Eufaula.
Headland 10, Early County 2: Tanner Taylor struck out seven and allowed four hits and two unearned runs over five innings and Nate Aplin pitched two shutout innings with two strikeouts for Headland.
Offensively, Tyson Kirkland was 3-for-5 and Bryce Cunningham 2-for-4 with two runs batted in to lead the Ram offense. Reid Jordan had a hit and drove in three runs, while Mason Steele and Aplin had a hit and RBI each.
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) 12, Enterprise 6: Four players had two hits each to pace Enterprise, but the Wildcats couldn’t protect a 5-3 third-inning lead and fell at Pensacola Catholic behind five errors and six walks.
Parker Session, Jack Williams, Payton Easterling and Will Powell had the two hits each with Powell driving in a run. Tristan Bartling added a hit and RBI.
Andalusia 12, Dale County 3: For the Warriors, Aiden Wright had two hits and Cole Weed doubled as the Warriors were limited to five hits.
Macon-East 12, Abbeville Christian 2: Connor Jones had a hit and an RBI for the Generals and Brandon Early collected two hits.
Junior High Baseball
Providence Christian 1-3, G.W. Long 5-1: Providence Christian earned a split against G.W. Long, scoring two runs in the top of the fifth to break a tie and win the second game 3-1. The host Rebels won the opener 5-1.
Graham Davis and Hudson Cannon had a run-scoring single each and Parker Hall had two singles to lead PCS in the second game. John Martin Byrd, Charlie McGhee and Pearce Boone had a single each.
Davis was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing two scoreless innings and allowing just one hit. Reid Farris started and struck out three over three innings and allowed one run and one hit.
In the opener, Trey Bradley, David McClurklin and McGhee had a single each for PCS.