Prep baseball roundup: Dothan scores early and often against Jeff Davis

Dothan scored five runs in the bottom of the first and poured on 10 more in the second in defeating Jeff Davis 15-3 in high school baseball on Wednesday.

Jace Dyer had a big day with two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs. Ty Fundum had two hits and four RBIs as well. Carter Fanning had two hits and two RBIs.

Te’Relle George-Milles and Chase Allsup each had two hits and an RBI, while Ronin Sherman and Matthew Omohundro each added an RBI.

Sherman pitched two innings, while Omohundro and Bauer Sharp each pitched one.

Ashford 14, Houston County 3: The Yellow Jackets scored eight in the fifth inning to put it away.

Hunter Knight doubled in three runs and Cale Mixon had two hits and three RBIs for Ashford.

Mason Farmer drove in a two runs, while Brant Cochran, Bobby Crosby and Aaron Winslett each had an RBI.

Pike Liberal 5, Lee-Scott 2: Javon Christian pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts in getting the win.

Scott Taylor Renfroe had two hits and two RBIs and Mayes White had two hits and an RBI.