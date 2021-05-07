Prep baseball roundup: Dothan splits with Central-Phenix City, deciding game Saturday

Opp eliminated: Bayside Academy sweep a doubleheader, beating Opp 6-3 in the first game and 4-3 in the second to eliminate the Bobcats from the playoffs.

In the second game, Bayside took a 4-0 lead in the second inning and held off Opp for the win. The Bobcats scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

For Opp, Cody Walsh had two hits with an RBI and Brady James drove in a run. Ethan Cox had a triple.

Bayside Academy 6, Opp 3: The Bobcats led 1-0 after one inning but dropped the first game of the doubleheader.

Jackson Pierce and Lane Ballard each had solo homers for Opp. Ethan Cox had three hits, including a double.

Class 2A

Ariton wins series: Ariton swept Cottonwood in the Class 2A quarterfinal series, winning the opener of the doubleheader 17-1 and the second game 13-3.

The Purple Cats advance to the semifinal series next Friday to host G.W. Long.

In the second game, Ariton scored four in the second inning, two in the third and then put it away with seven in the fifth.

Nash Evans pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts.