Dothan took an 8-3 win to earn a split against No. 3 state ranked Central of Phenix City on Saturday in high school baseball action at Dothan High.

The Red Devils took the opener, 6-4.

Dothan scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to break a 3-3 tie in its win. Stokes Hallford had a run-scoring single, Landon Jenkins had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk, Blake Wynn had a RBI sac fly and Haze McCorkel had a run-scoring single in the five-run inning.

Wynn belted a three-run homer in the third for the Wolves’ other runs.

Tucker Bryant, the third of four DHS pitchers, was the winning pitcher. He pitched three innings of shutout ball, allowing one hit and striking out three.

In the opener, Kinley Lucas was 3-for-4 with a run batted in and Hunter Whitman was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in to lead Dothan. McCorkel had two hits and Max Conley had a RBI ground out.

Charles Henderson 7, Carroll 3: Charles Henderson earned the Class 5A, Area runner-up spot, beating Carroll 7-3 on Saturday.

The Trojans (15-13) travel to Demopolis in the first round of the playoffs later this week.

Damien Hart belted a two-run homer and KaNeil Lewis had a two-run double to lead CHHS. Kellen Stewart and Jordan McBryde both had a run-scoring single and Clay Johnson had a RBI on a ground out.

Johnson was the winning pitcher, pitching 6 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. He gave up seven hits and three runs.

For Carroll, Grant Houston had a two-run homer and Charles Dillbeck had a run-scoring single, while Wells Ganey and Konner Thomas both had two hits.

Pike Liberal Arts 13, Luverne 2: Pike Liberal Arts clinched the Class 2A, Area 4 title, beating Luverne 13-2 on Saturday.

Levi DeBoer was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Jackson Booth was 2-for-2 with a RBI. Payne Jeffcoat had a three-run double and John Lott had a hit with two runs batted in. KC Bradford and Davis Kilcrease both added a hit and RBI.

Kade Brookins, the winning pitcher, struck out eight over five innings, allowing just four hits and two runs, with only one run earned.

Wiregrass Kings 16, Ezekiel Academy 9: Owen Brown was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in, Zane Alford was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs batted in and Luke Strickland was 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Kings.

Zeke Alford was 2-for-4 with a run batted in and Riley Smith 2-for-5 with a RBI, while Zach Crisler had a hit with two RBI.

Crisler was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over five innings and allowing five hits and three earned runs.