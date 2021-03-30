Prep baseball roundup: Dothan surges in fourth to beat Westbrook Christian

The Dothan Wolves scored three runs in the top of the fourth to break a 2-2 tie and the margin stayed in a 5-2 win over Westbrook Christian Tuesday in Oxford.
Chase Allsup had a two-run double and Te’Relle George-Mills a RBI single to account for the three fourth-inning runs.
George-Mills and Allsup both finished with two hits and two RBI. Carter Fanning added a double.
Allsup struck out 14 and allowed only two runs on four hits in a complete-game performance.
The Wolves were playing a second game against Lawrence County at the Dothan Eagle’s press time.
Eufaula 11, Handley 8: Slade Seaborn had two hits, one a double, and drove in four runs and Hess Horne had a pair of hits, including a triple, to lead the Tigers.
Bryce Hinton also had two hits, one a double, and both Haden Caldwell and Hunter Cochran drove in two runs.
Sardis 9, Eufaula 0: The Tigers were shut out on four hits in the loss to Sardis.
Ethan Black had two singles and Hess Horne and Slade Seaborn had one each.
Crenshaw Christian 6, Abbeville Christian 5: In the first game of a doubleheader, the Generals had a 5-3 lead in the sixth, but the Cougars scored three in the bottom half to take the lead and earn the win.
For ACA, Ryan Ledford had three hits with two runs batted in and Brandon Early and Connor Hutto had two hits each with Hutto driving in a run.
Samson Wood Bat Tournament
Slocomb 13, Dale County 6: Slocomb scored 10 runs in the first inning to take control of the game.
Cade Birge and Jaylen Nobles had three hits each with Nobles earning a double and one RBI. Caulin Thomas had two hits, one a double, and two RBI. Josh King and Dawson Hill both had a hit and RBI and Gabe Hall had two runs batted in.
For Dale County, Christian Ross had three hits and Aiden Wright had two hits and two runs batted in. Junior Smith and Corey Hammonds added a hit and RBI each.
Three pitchers worked for Slocomb with Maddox King earning the win after pitching four innings in relief and allowing a run on five hits with three strikeouts.
Samson 13, Kinston 3: Braxton Brooks, Blade Davis and Gunner Glisson all had three hits each to lead Samson over Kinston.
Glisson drove in two runs and Davis one run. Brooks had a double among his hits. Coe Kelly and Chance McKee both had a single with two runs batted in and Luke Reid had a hit with one RBI.
Jacob Branch pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs (all earned) and four hits, while striking out three. Josh Lowery pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and not allowing a run. He struck out three.
For Kinston, Cale Sumblin had a single and a double with a RBI. Tripp Hawthorne had a double and RBI and J.W. Mikel had a single and RBI.
Late Monday
Slocomb 4, Dale County 2: Bryson Brookshire struck out 17 and allowed only one hit and one earned run over 6 1/3 innings to lead the RedTop win over the Warriors.
Cade Birge entered in relief in the seventh and struck out the only two batters he faced to earn a save.
Offensively, Caulin Thomas had three hits and both Maddux King and Birge had a RBI single.
Christian Ross had a fourth-inning single for the lone Dale County hit.