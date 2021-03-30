Prep baseball roundup: Dothan surges in fourth to beat Westbrook Christian

For ACA, Ryan Ledford had three hits with two runs batted in and Brandon Early and Connor Hutto had two hits each with Hutto driving in a run.

Samson Wood Bat Tournament

Slocomb 13, Dale County 6: Slocomb scored 10 runs in the first inning to take control of the game.

Cade Birge and Jaylen Nobles had three hits each with Nobles earning a double and one RBI. Caulin Thomas had two hits, one a double, and two RBI. Josh King and Dawson Hill both had a hit and RBI and Gabe Hall had two runs batted in.

For Dale County, Christian Ross had three hits and Aiden Wright had two hits and two runs batted in. Junior Smith and Corey Hammonds added a hit and RBI each.

Three pitchers worked for Slocomb with Maddox King earning the win after pitching four innings in relief and allowing a run on five hits with three strikeouts.

Samson 13, Kinston 3: Braxton Brooks, Blade Davis and Gunner Glisson all had three hits each to lead Samson over Kinston.

Glisson drove in two runs and Davis one run. Brooks had a double among his hits. Coe Kelly and Chance McKee both had a single with two runs batted in and Luke Reid had a hit with one RBI.