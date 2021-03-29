Prep baseball roundup: Dothan wins two at tournament

Dothan gained two wins in the Choccolocco Spring Break Experience baseball tournament in Oxford on Monday, defeating Randolph County 5-2 and Sylvania 7-0.
In the win over Randolph County, the Wolves built a 5-0 lead after three innings,
Chase Allsup drove in two runs with a hit, while Carter Davis doubled in a run and Blake Wynn singled in a run. Te-Relle George-Mills had two hits, including a double.
J.P. Reed went the distance on the mound, giving up seven hits and striking out eight.
In the shutout of Sylvania, Brody Lindsey scattered four hits and struck out six in seven innings as Dothan scored five times in the fourth.
Carter Fanning and Hunter Whitman each had two hits and an RBI, while Mark Padilla drove in a run.
Enterprise 15, Decatur Heritage 0: C.J. Wilkerson had two hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs for the Wildcats.
Parker Session had two doubles and two RBIs, while Micah Yoo had a hit and two RBIs. Noah Loy, Tristan Bartling, Will Powell and Owen Burrow each had an RBI.
Trey Cavanaugh scattered four hits and struck out five in getting the win.
Enterprise 7, Robertsdale 5: The Wildcats struck for three runs in the top of the seventh in rallying.
Drew Shiver had three hits and two RBIs, while Noah Loy had two hits and two RBIs. Will Powell and C.J. Wilkerson each drove in a run. Trey Cavanaugh had three hits.
Wood Bat Tournament
Geneva 10, Samson 4: The Panthers scored seven in the second inning.
Avery Perry had a three-run homer, Reed Wilson had two hits and an RBI and Preston Garner drove in a run.
Blade Davis had two hits for Samson and Brody Mixon had an RBI.
Geneva 15, Geneva County 7: Ryan Jackson had five hits and three RBIs, Avery Perry had three hits and four RBIs and Reed Wilson had two hits and four RBIs for the Panthers.
Tayshun McReynolds had two hits and two RBIs and Tim McReynolds had two hits and an RBI.
For Geneva County, Grayson Bell, Will Birdsong, Chris Duncan, Caleb McCall and Jackson Stewart each drove in a run.
Geneva County 13, Samson 0: Will Birdsong had three hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs.
JP Beasley, Chandler Enfinger and Parker Hughes each drove in two with a hit. Hunter Adams, Jackson Stewart and Evan Sorrells each added an RBI. Sorrells struck out six to get the win in the five-inning game.
Slocomb 8, Kinston 6: Dawson Hill drove in two runs for Slocomb, while Cade Birge, Maddox King and Gabe Hall each had an RBI for the RedTops. Caulin Thomas had three hits, including a double.
For Kinston, Hunter Hughes, Jeb Crosby and Jayson Mikel each had an RBI. Cale Sumblin had two hits.
Dale County 10, Kinston 2: The Warriors scored nine times in the fourth.
Aiden Wright drove in three runs with a double. Corey Hammonds had two RBIs, while Cole Weed, Christian Ross, Gaven Cole and Kade Smith each collected an RBI. Weed and Cole combined on the mound for the win.
Owen Patterson had two hits and an RBI for Kinston. Hunter Hughes also drove in a run.
Regular Season
Opp 5, Houston Academy 3: The Bobcats scored twice in the eighth inning to win for the 12th straight game.
Cody Walsh had two hits and an RBI, Tray Boutwell tripled in a run and Jackson Pierce had two hits. Boutwell got the win in relief.
For HA, Hughes Dean tripled in a run and J.T. Pitchford had an RBI. J.T. Ackerman and Walker Elliott each had a hit.
Ariton 14, Brantley 1: Jay Cook had five hits and three RBIs and Landon Thrash had three hits and three RBIs for Ariton.
Connor Thrash collected three hits. Jackson Baker and Paxton Steed each had an RBI.
G.W. Long 12, Zion Chapel 0: Blayne McDaniel didn’t allow a hit in three innings of work with eight strikeouts and had a double with three RBIs at the plate.
Carson Dunlap pitched the final two innings and allowed one hit with four strikeouts.
Tanner Johnson had two singles and an RBI, Dunlap singled in a run, Trevor Morris had two singles and Mikey Vanderhayden doubled.
Carroll 17, Daleville 0: Will Jones had two hits and two RBIs, Judson Patterson had two hits and an RBI and Evan Peters had two hits and three RBIs. Paterson got the win.