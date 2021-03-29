Prep baseball roundup: Dothan wins two at tournament

Dothan gained two wins in the Choccolocco Spring Break Experience baseball tournament in Oxford on Monday, defeating Randolph County 5-2 and Sylvania 7-0.

In the win over Randolph County, the Wolves built a 5-0 lead after three innings,

Chase Allsup drove in two runs with a hit, while Carter Davis doubled in a run and Blake Wynn singled in a run. Te-Relle George-Mills had two hits, including a double.

J.P. Reed went the distance on the mound, giving up seven hits and striking out eight.

In the shutout of Sylvania, Brody Lindsey scattered four hits and struck out six in seven innings as Dothan scored five times in the fourth.

Carter Fanning and Hunter Whitman each had two hits and an RBI, while Mark Padilla drove in a run.

Enterprise 15, Decatur Heritage 0: C.J. Wilkerson had two hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs for the Wildcats.

Parker Session had two doubles and two RBIs, while Micah Yoo had a hit and two RBIs. Noah Loy, Tristan Bartling, Will Powell and Owen Burrow each had an RBI.

Trey Cavanaugh scattered four hits and struck out five in getting the win.