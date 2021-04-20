 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep baseball roundup: Dothan's Allsup shuts down Enterprise
0 comments

Prep baseball roundup: Dothan's Allsup shuts down Enterprise

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
baseball

Chase Allsup threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Dothan won at Enterprise 2-0 on Tuesday night in high school baseball action.

The Wolves scored one in the first inning and one in the seventh for the victory.

Jace Dyer had two hits, including a triple, and drove in both runs.

Parker Sessions had both hits for Enterprise, one being a triple.

Providence Christian 11, Geneva County 1: Win Brock had a two-run homer and also an RBI single in leading the Eagles to the win.

Abe Chancellor and Harrison Mims each had two hits and two RBIs and Matthew Morris doubled.

Seth Clack pitched four innings, giving up three hits with two strikeouts. Sammy Farris pitched the fifth inning and didn’t allow a hit with one strikeout.

Arnold 9, Pike Liberal 4: Levi Sikes homered for the Patriots.

Mayes White and Drew Nelson each doubled in a run.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert