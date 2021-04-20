Prep baseball roundup: Dothan's Allsup shuts down Enterprise

Chase Allsup threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Dothan won at Enterprise 2-0 on Tuesday night in high school baseball action.

The Wolves scored one in the first inning and one in the seventh for the victory.

Jace Dyer had two hits, including a triple, and drove in both runs.

Parker Sessions had both hits for Enterprise, one being a triple.

Providence Christian 11, Geneva County 1: Win Brock had a two-run homer and also an RBI single in leading the Eagles to the win.

Abe Chancellor and Harrison Mims each had two hits and two RBIs and Matthew Morris doubled.

Seth Clack pitched four innings, giving up three hits with two strikeouts. Sammy Farris pitched the fifth inning and didn’t allow a hit with one strikeout.

Arnold 9, Pike Liberal 4: Levi Sikes homered for the Patriots.

Mayes White and Drew Nelson each doubled in a run.