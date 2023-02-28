Stinson Draper, who recently signed with Division III Bob Jones University in South Carolina, struck out 16 and allowed only four hits and a run in leading Carroll’s 7-1 win over New Brockton in a Tuesday high school baseball game at Eagle Stadium in Ozark.

Draper added a run-scoring single on offense. Coleman Brauer and Charles Dillbeck both had a sac fly RBI each and Wells Ganey had a triple and also had RBI on a ground out.

Riley Simmons had two singles and a RBI for New Brockton.

Zion Chapel 3, Charles Henderson 2: Zion Chapel scored a go-ahead unearned run in the bottom of the sixth off two errors and pitchers Austin Jordan and John Foster Hamm combined to limit the Trojans to two hits and two runs.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the sixth, Joseph LeGear opened the inning by reaching on a two-base error. The ensuing hitter, Brodie Stinson, also reached on an error with LeGear scoring.

Hamm, who entered in the top of the sixth, retired the side in order in the seventh. He pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts and picked up the win. Jordan, the starter, went five plus innings, giving up both runs and both hits, while also walking five and striking out three.

The Rebels had only three hits – a single each by Wes Braistead, Mason Stuart and Jordan. Hamm and Brady Flowers had a RBI each.

Charles Henderson’s two hits were a double by Damien Hart and a RBI single by Cole Pugh.

Enterprise 8, Dale County 0: Four Enterprise pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to spark the Wildcat win.

Brad Cavanaugh went the first two innings, striking out three, walking three and allowing a hit. Kyle Hakel pitched the next two and struck out one and walked one. Siaosi Blevins went 1 2/3 and struck out four, allowing one hit, and Dylan Lore finished the last 1 1/3, earning two strikeouts.

Offensively, Mason Chisum had a two-run inside-the-park homer and both Tristin Leib and Owen Newsome had a two-run single, while Cayden Boutwell had a RBI sac fly. Both Tysen Cole and Brady Richardson had two hits each.

Gary Culver and Maddox Weed both had a single for the two Dale County hits.

Houston Academy 8, Slocomb 0: Adam Boyd threw a complete-game two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead HA.

Griffin McGee had two hits and a RBI, while Wyatt Shelley had a triple and RBI and Boyd had a double and RBI. Will Wells had a single and RBI and JT Pitchford had a double.

Bryson Brookshire and Maddox King had a single each for the two Slocomb hits. Brookshire struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings.

Northside Methodist 17, Abbeville 0: JD Clouse, Ethan McMahen and Carter Richards combined on a three-inning no-hitter for Northside Methodist.

All three went one inning. Clouse, the winning pitcher, and Richards struck out two each and McMahen struck out one. A walk in the third inning prevented a perfect game.

John Michael Mordecai, Harrison Hicks and Grant Horne had two hits each for the Knights with Mordecai driving in two runs and Hicks one. Horne had a double among his hits.

Bowden Lancaster hit a three-run homer, Jack Alvord had a two-run single and Jack Ray, Gant Underwood and Clouse all had a run-scoring single. McMahen had a RBI sac fly and Gage Rhodes had a run batted in off a bases-loaded walk.

Providence Christian 7, Pike Liberal Arts 3: Chapel Stickler had two hits and both Porter Dykes and Harrison Mims drove in three runs to lead the Eagle win.

Dykes hit a two-run home run and a run-scoring double, Mims had a two-run triple and a bases-loaded walk and CJ Sullivan added a single and RBI.

Win Brock went six innings for the pitching win, striking out six and allowing just a run on three hits.

For Pike Lib, John Lott had three hits, including a two-run inside-the-park homer. Davis Kilcrease had two hits and Levi DeBoer had a RBI ground out.

Headland 11, Miller County (Ga.) 1: Parker Littlefield had two hits and drove in six runs to lead the Rams, who improved to 6-1.

Littlefield had a three-run single, a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk for his six RBI.

Also for Headland, Luke Nelson and Logan Ivey both had a run-scoring double, Waylon McGriff belted a solo homer and Mason Steele had a sac fly RBI. Kaleb Edwards added a double.

Jake Johnson went all five innings, striking out eight and allowing just two hits, one walk and one run.

Geneva 14, Elba 1: Dylan Key had three hits and drove in five runs and Ryan Jackson had three hits with one RBI to spark Geneva.

Key had a pair of two run-scoring singles and a RBI double. Jackson added a run-scoring single.

Trent Smith, Talan Johnson and Reed Wilson all had a RBI double and Tay McReynolds had a run-scoring single for Geneva.

Evan Griffin, Bryson Barton and Wilson combined on a five-inning one-hitter. Griffin, the starting and winning pitcher, worked four innings and struck out five and allowed the one hit. After Barton hit two batters, Wilson came in and got three strikeouts to end the game.

JT Coleman had a single and scored the lone run for Elba.

Geneva County 12, Daleville 1: Grayson Bell and Drew Duncan combined to limit Daleville to a three hits and a run, while striking out 10.

Bell, the winning pitcher, went four innings, striking out seven and allowing one hit and five walks. Duncan worked the last inning, striking out two and allowing two hits and a run.

Owen Carpenter had two hits and three RBI and Rainer Langford had a triple and two RBI for Geneva County.

For Daleville, Christian McDonald had a double, Ruben Garcia had a single and Trey Peters walked twice.

Goshen 11, Samson 5: Hunter Nobles struck out 11 over 6 1/3 innings, scattering eight hits and three earned runs.

Offensively for Goshen, Brody Wilks had two hits, one a triple, and three runs batted in, Peyton Stamey had two triples and two runs batted in and Cade Edwards had two hits, one a triple. Tyler McClendon added a hit and RBI.

For Samson, Brody Mixon was 3-for-4 with a double and a run batted in. Josh Lowery drove in two runs and Tyson Wells had a RBI single.

Shaw (Ga.) 7, Eufaula 3: Bryce Hinton was 3-for-4 and Haden Caldwell 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for Eufaula.

Kaden Ingram and Isaiah Meyers added a RBI single and Mac Marshall had a double for the Tigers.

Straughn 7, Opp 2: For Opp, Porter Nelson had a double and RBI and Colby Ballard had a double.

Nelson Hall struck out five over four innings.

Red Level 16, Kinston 4: Cade Jones was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Owen Patterson and Connor Tew both earned two hits for Kinston in the loss.

Tripp Hawthorne added a RBI single for the Bulldogs, who actually led 4-2 after two innings.

Southland Academy (Ga.) 3, Abbeville Christian 0: The Generals managed only four hits in the loss – a single each by Connor Hutto, Cole Goodson, Connor Jones and Boone Sumlar.

Six ACA pitchers combined to limit the Raiders to four hits and three runs, while recording six strikeouts. The pitchers were Justin Murphy (one inning), Hutto (one inning), Sumlar (one inning), Goodson (two innings) and Jones (one inning). Goodson had three strikeouts, Sumlar two and Hutto one. Hutto, Goodson and Jones had hitless innings.

Junior Varsity

Providence Christian 11, Pike Liberal Arts 5: Andrew Owen struck out six and allowed three hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings before Parker Hall got the final two outs.

Offensively, David McClurkin had two hits, one a triple, and two runs batted in, while Tyler Sharp had two hits, one a double, with one RBI. Hudson Deer had a single and RBI.

Jack Baggett had two hits to lead Pike Liberal Arts. Tucker Vaughn and Garrett Whitaker added a double each.

Opp 16, Straughn 2: Baylor Turman was 3-for-4 with a double and triple and four runs batted in and Clay Jackson had two singles and drove in three to lead the Opp JV.

Cash Harrell had two singles and a run batted in.

Jackson pitched two innings and allowed two unearned runs and no hits, while striking out four.