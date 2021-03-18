Prep Baseball Roundup: Dunlap, Long down Elba in 2A, Area 3 game

Carson Dunlap had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs to power G.W. Long’s 9-3 Class 2A, Area 3 win over Elba in high school baseball action Thursday.

Trevor Morris also had three hits, one a double, and drove in, while Blayne McDaniel had two singles and two runs batted in. Grant Horne added a single.

For Elba, Iverson Lane had a double with two runs batted in. John Wilson, Payton McCart, Conner Burrow and Payton Wise all had a single each.

Providence Christian 13, Slocomb 2: Reed Linder struck out nine and allowed only three hits and two runs, both of which were unearned, in the PCS win in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest.

Jake Smith belted a three-run and Clark Crowder had two hits, one double, with one RBI and both scored three runs. Matthew Morris, Frank Wells and Chapel Stickler had two hits each and all three drove in a run. Matt Dave Snell had a single with two RBIs and Win Brock had a single with a RBI. For Slocomb, Jake Nobles had two hits, including a RBI single, and Caulin Thomas had a single.

Dale County 8, Ashford 4: The Warriors earned only six hits, but made them count in an 8-4 Class 4A, Area 2 win over Ashford.