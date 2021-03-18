Prep Baseball Roundup: Dunlap, Long down Elba in 2A, Area 3 game

Carson Dunlap had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs to power G.W. Long’s 9-3 Class 2A, Area 3 win over Elba in high school baseball action Thursday.
Trevor Morris also had three hits, one a double, and drove in, while Blayne McDaniel had two singles and two runs batted in. Grant Horne added a single.
For Elba, Iverson Lane had a double with two runs batted in. John Wilson, Payton McCart, Conner Burrow and Payton Wise all had a single each.
Providence Christian 13, Slocomb 2: Reed Linder struck out nine and allowed only three hits and two runs, both of which were unearned, in the PCS win in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest.
Jake Smith belted a three-run and Clark Crowder had two hits, one double, with one RBI and both scored three runs. Matthew Morris, Frank Wells and Chapel Stickler had two hits each and all three drove in a run. Matt Dave Snell had a single with two RBIs and Win Brock had a single with a RBI. For Slocomb, Jake Nobles had two hits, including a RBI single, and Caulin Thomas had a single.
Dale County 8, Ashford 4: The Warriors earned only six hits, but made them count in an 8-4 Class 4A, Area 2 win over Ashford.
Carson Causey had two hits, while Cole Weed had a double and drove in three runs and Corey Hammonds had a double with two RBI. Nick Cogman added a hit and RBI.
Devin Grider was the winning pitcher, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing only four hits and two runs. He struck out two. Cogman picked up a save, pitching the last 2 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on one hits with four walks and striking out three.
For Ashford, Mason Farmer had two hits and Cale Mixon had a single with two runs batted in. Devan Seay and London Boney both drove in a run.
Kinston 7, Pleasant Home 5: Owen Patterson was a homer shy of the cycle and drove in four runs to lead Kinston’s Class 1A, Area 2 win over Pleasant Home.
Konner Walker had two hits and a RBI and Hunter Hughes and Cale Sumblin both had a single with a RBI for the Bulldogs.
Hughes was the winning pitcher, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing five runs, only three earned, and five hits. He struck out one. Jeb Crosby recorded the final out for a save.