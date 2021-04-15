Prep Baseball Roundup: Enterprise baseball falls to Prattville in extra innings

Prattville scored in the top of the eighth inning then held off an Enterprise threat in the bottom half for a 4-3 win Thursday and create chaos in the Class 7A, Area 3 baseball standings.
The outcome prevented Enterprise from clinching a state playoff berth and leaves three teams still in contention for the two playoff spots going into next week’s play. Enterprise and Dothan, who play each other, are both 3-1, while Prattville is finished at 4-2.
The Wildcats, in the bottom of the eighth, had runners at first and third when a fly out ended the game.
Parker Sessions was 3-for-3 with a homer and two runs batted in to lead Enterprise. Noah Loy and Drew Shiver both earned two hits and Jack Williams had a single and a RBI.
Cottonwood 12, Graceville (Fla.) 2: Dylan McCardle scattered six hits and two run over five innings with seven strikeouts and earned two singles on offense to lead the Bear win.
Anthony Anderson earned two hits, one a double, while Allen Jones had a two-run double Brody Morris a run-scoring double and Ethan Gilley a RBI single.
Elba 15, Carroll 10: Elba scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to overcome a third-run deficit and earn a 15-10 win over Carroll Thursday night.
Peyton McCart led the Tigers, going 4-for-4 with two runs batted in, while five others – John Martin Wilson, Patrick Whit Shehee, Connor Burrow, Paxton Wise and Ty Sieving – had two hits each. Shehee drove in three runs, McCart, Burrow and Sieving two each and Wilson one. Burrow, McCart and Sieving all had a double. Carson Wise and Kaleb Mitchell added a single and RBI each and Iverson Lane chipped in one RBI.
Stinson Draper had two hits and two runs batted in, while Alex Brighton and Jack Chancey had a hit and two runs batted in for Carroll with Chancey’s hit a double. Charles Dilbeck had a single and RBI and Devin Bryant had a RBI.
Colin Sauls was the winning pitcher, working 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowing only a run, which was unearned, and two hits, while striking out five.
Opp 13, New Brockton 3: Class 3A’s No. 6 ranked Bobcats improved to 19-5 and 5-0 in Area 4 play with the win over the Gamecocks.
Opp had only five hits, but cashed in on 11 walks and three hit batters. Lane Ballard hit a two-run homer and had three runs batted in overall. Ethan Cox had a double with two RBI and Cody Walsh and Peyton Ellis both had a single and RBI.
Brady James earned the pitching win, working four innings and allowing two runs, neither earned, and three hits, while striking out eight.