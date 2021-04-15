Prep Baseball Roundup: Enterprise baseball falls to Prattville in extra innings

Peyton McCart led the Tigers, going 4-for-4 with two runs batted in, while five others – John Martin Wilson, Patrick Whit Shehee, Connor Burrow, Paxton Wise and Ty Sieving – had two hits each. Shehee drove in three runs, McCart, Burrow and Sieving two each and Wilson one. Burrow, McCart and Sieving all had a double. Carson Wise and Kaleb Mitchell added a single and RBI each and Iverson Lane chipped in one RBI.

Stinson Draper had two hits and two runs batted in, while Alex Brighton and Jack Chancey had a hit and two runs batted in for Carroll with Chancey’s hit a double. Charles Dilbeck had a single and RBI and Devin Bryant had a RBI.

Colin Sauls was the winning pitcher, working 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowing only a run, which was unearned, and two hits, while striking out five.

Opp 13, New Brockton 3: Class 3A’s No. 6 ranked Bobcats improved to 19-5 and 5-0 in Area 4 play with the win over the Gamecocks.

Opp had only five hits, but cashed in on 11 walks and three hit batters. Lane Ballard hit a two-run homer and had three runs batted in overall. Ethan Cox had a double with two RBI and Cody Walsh and Peyton Ellis both had a single and RBI.