Prep Baseball Roundup: Enterprise downs G.W. Long

A five-run fifth inning powered the Enterprise Wildcats to a 7-2 win over G.W. Long in Skipperville Tuesday in high school baseball action.
The five-run outburst pushed a 2-0 lead to 7-0 for EHS.
Four Wildcat pitchers limited the Rebels to five hits and two runs. Jack Williams, the starting pitcher, picked up the win, going 5 1/3 and allowing four hits and one earned run, while striking out six. CJ Wilkerson, Cole Hooper and Owen Burrow finished for Enterprise.
Parker Session sparked the Enterprise offense, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run batted in. Williams was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in. Trey Cavanaugh was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in and Noah Loy added a double and RBI.
Tanner Johnston had two hits for G.W. Long.
Kinston 8, Carroll 3: Hunter Hughes struck out seven and allowed only five hits and two earned runs in a seven-inning complete game performance in Kinston’s win over Carroll.
Tripp Hawthorne was 2-for-2 with three runs batted in, Cale Sumblin 2-for-4 and J.W. Mikel had a single and two runs batted in to lead the Bulldog offense. Hughes added a single and RBI.
Evan Peters had two hits for Carroll, which also got a double from both Coleman Brauer and Charles Dilbeck. Alex Brighton had a hit and RBI.
Rehobeth 7, Geneva 4: Rehobeth scored six runs in the fifth then held off Geneva in the seventh.
With the tying runner at the plate, Parker Perry got a one-pitch fly out to preserve Rehobeth’s win over Geneva.
Shelton Arroyo picked up the win, working 6 2/3 innings and allowing three unearned runs. He struck out six.
Offensively for Rehobeth, Lane Cook was 3-for-3, Drew Fritsche 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while both Luke Strickland and Zach Chandler were 2-for-4 with a RBI. Tanner Wells added a hit and RBI.
For Geneva, Ryan Jackson and Reed Wilson both had three hits and drove in a run with Wilson earning a double among his hits. Dylan Key added a pair of hits.
Slocomb 12, Houston County 2: Jaylen Nobles went 4-for-4 with a three-run triple, a RBI double and four runs batted in overall to power Slocomb’s rout of Houston County.
Bryson Brookshire added two hits and a RBI and Chris Beshears and Kyle Chase both had a single and RBI for the RedTops. Caulin Thomas had a RBI sac fly and a RBI off a bases-loaded walk.
Birge was the winning pitcher, striking out 11 and allowing two runs and two hits.
Early County (Ga.) 8, Ashford 7: Early County scored three in the top of the eighth then held off Ashford, which scored two in the bottom, but couldn’t get the tying runner across in an extra-inning game in Ashford.
For the winning Bobcats, Rand McDonald had two hits and two runs batted in and Christian Mincey, Landon White and Rafael Valles all had two hits with one RBI. Noah Odom had a hit with two RBI. Mikhael Chrispen had a hit and a RBI. Mincey and Gaines Harrell both had a double.
With the tying runner at first, Odom came in during the bottom of the eighth and got a double play and a ground out to save the win for Landon White.
For Ashford, Mason Famer had three hits, including a double, while Will Hart Lawrence drove in two runs and Hunter Knight gad a single and a RBI.
Stanhope Elmore 6, Charles Henderson 2: The Trojans had only three hits in the loss with Darryl Lee’s double highlighting the offense. Damien Hart and Adrian Cardwell had a single each.
Russell County 8, Eufaula 2: For Eufaula, Slade Seaborn had two hits, Hess Horne had a single and RBI and Haden Caldwell had a RBI.
Pike Liberal Arts 15, Abbeville Christian 2: Peyton Dicks and J.D. Wilson combined to allow only two runs and two hits, while striking out five in the win over the Generals.
Dicks worked the first three innings and gave up a hit and a run, while striking out three. Wilson pitched the last two innings, striking out two and giving up a hit and run.
Offensively for PLAS, Kase Chirico and Adren Wise both had two doubles and Wiser driving in two runs and Chirico one. Drew Nelson hit a home run and drove in two runs. Walker Stallworth had a triple and drove in two run and Levi Sikes and Payne Jefcoat both had a single and drove in two runs. Hunter Keenan and Austin Spivey had a hit and RBI.
For ACA, Conner Hutto and Ryan Ledford had a single each and Eli Seay had a RBI.
Junior Varsity
Opp 12-7, T.R. Miller 1-6: Opp swept a doubleheader over T.R. Miller, winning 12-1 in the first game and taking the second 7-6 in two extra innings.
In game one, John Helms was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in and Robbie Gafford was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Colby Ballard scored three runs and drove in run. Andrew Danford was the winning pitcher, allowing one run and two hits over four innings and striking out six.
In the second game, Helms was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Terry Davis had a double with two RBIs and Gaffod had a hit and RBI. Helms was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out nine in five innings and allowing four hits and three unearned runs.
Houston Academy 6-12, Providence Christian 1-1: Houston Academy swept Providence Christian 6-1 and 12-1.
In the opener, Max Hawker was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Wyatt Shelley was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI and Griffin McGee was also 2-for-3. McGee was the winning pitcher, working 3 1/3 innings and Wyatt Shelley pitched the last 1 2/3.
In game two, the Ws led the W – Wade Shelley (two hits, 1 2/3 relief innings), Wyatt Shelley (double, winning pitcher, 2 1/3 innings) and Will Wells (single).
Junior High/Middle School
Opp 3-5, Luverne 2-8: Opp split a doubleheader with Luverne, winning the first game 3-2 before losing the second game 8-5.
In the opener, Riley Day had a single, a RBI and a run scored. Landon Langley reached on error and scored and Baylor Turman walked and scored. Cash Harrell was the winning pitcher, working four hitless innings and striking out four. Grady Patterson earned a save in the final inning, striking out one.
In game two, Nolan Brown had two doubles and scored twice and Patterson had two singles and a RBI for Opp. Langley pitched three innings and struck out five and Turman pitched two innings and struck out five.
Rehobeth 5-5, Dothan Prep 2-2: Rehobeth swept Dothan by 5-2 scores in both games.
In the opener, Colton Trotter was 2-for-3 with a RBI and Jake Franklin, Jacob Shiver and Jaxon Leger both had a hit with Franklin driving in a run.
In game two, Jason Fritsche had a double, Shiver a hit and RBI. Brody Scott and Franklin both had a RBI.
Caden Wright was the winning pitcher in the opener, striking out three in 3 2/3 innings and scattering six hits and two earned runs. Jackson Sexton was the winner in game two, not allowing a hit or run over 3 1/3 innings and striking out five.
Late Tuesday
Varsity Baseball
Samson 9, Zion Chapel 4: Blade Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in and Braxton Brooks, Jacob Lowery and Gunner Glisson all added two hits each for Samson.
Lowery and Chance McKee drove in a run each.
Davis, Lowery and Brooks combined on 17 strikeouts with Davis earning six, Brooks seven and Lowery four. They also limited the Rebels to three hits.
Nate Braisted, Stetson Adcock and Bryce Watson had a single each for the Zion Chapel hits.
Junior varsity baseball
Rehobeth 5-5, Eufaula 1-1: Brody White allowed one run and struck out four over four innings in the opener and Jacob Adkins allowed only three hits and no earned runs, while striking out four over five innings in the second game.
In the opener, Martavious Edwards had two singles and Landon Corbin, JC Chunney, Lake Odom, White and Adkins had a single each. In game two, White had a double and two runs batted in and Kaden Eckels had two singles with a RBI, while Colby Patterson and Corbin both had a hit and RBI.
Houston Academy 9, Northside Methodist 0: Cam Dyer and Logan Boothe combined on a two-hit shutout over six innings for HA
Both pitched three innings and gave up one hit. Boothe struck out four and Dyer three.
Offensively, Wade Shelley had two hits, one a triple, and drove in two runs and Wyatt Shelley had a double and a triple with one RBI. Will Wells had two hits, one a triple, with one RBI and Dyer had two singles with a RBI. Adam Boyd added a hit and RBI.