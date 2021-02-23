Prep Baseball Roundup: Enterprise downs G.W. Long

For the winning Bobcats, Rand McDonald had two hits and two runs batted in and Christian Mincey, Landon White and Rafael Valles all had two hits with one RBI. Noah Odom had a hit with two RBI. Mikhael Chrispen had a hit and a RBI. Mincey and Gaines Harrell both had a double.

With the tying runner at first, Odom came in during the bottom of the eighth and got a double play and a ground out to save the win for Landon White.

For Ashford, Mason Famer had three hits, including a double, while Will Hart Lawrence drove in two runs and Hunter Knight gad a single and a RBI.

Stanhope Elmore 6, Charles Henderson 2: The Trojans had only three hits in the loss with Darryl Lee’s double highlighting the offense. Damien Hart and Adrian Cardwell had a single each.

Russell County 8, Eufaula 2: For Eufaula, Slade Seaborn had two hits, Hess Horne had a single and RBI and Haden Caldwell had a RBI.

Pike Liberal Arts 15, Abbeville Christian 2: Peyton Dicks and J.D. Wilson combined to allow only two runs and two hits, while striking out five in the win over the Generals.