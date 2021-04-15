Prep Baseball Roundup: Enterprise falls to Prattville in extra innings; wins second game

Prattville scored in the top of the eighth inning then held off an Enterprise threat in the bottom half for a 4-3 win Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader and create chaos in the Class 7A, Area 3 baseball standings.

The outcome prevented Enterprise from clinching a state playoff berth and leaves three teams still in contention for the two playoff spots going into next week’s play. Enterprise and Dothan, who play each other, are both 3-1, while Prattville is finished at 4-2.

The Wildcats won the second game of the doubleheader 5-4 to earn a edge over the Lions in a potential tiebreaker.

In the opener, the Wildcats, in the bottom of the eighth, had runners at first and third when a fly out ended the game.

Parker Sessions was 3-for-3 with a homer and two runs batted in to lead Enterprise. Noah Loy and Drew Shiver both earned two hits and Jack Williams had a single and a RBI.

In game two, Brady Richardson threw only one pitch, but induced a game-ending bases-loaded double play off it to help Enterprise take a 5-4 win.