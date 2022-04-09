PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise rallies past Headland

Enterprise scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to down Headland 5-4 in a high school baseball game at the Enterprise High baseball field Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 4-3, Drew Shiver singled home Jack Williams to tie it and Will Powell doubled to bring Shiver home with the go-ahead run.

Wildcat reliever Brady Cavanaugh, an eighth grader and the fifth EHS pitcher of the day, worked around a walk in the top of the seventh to retire Headland and earn a save. Kyle Hakel was the winning pitcher after recording the final two outs in the sixth.

Enterprise finished with 13 hits with the top five hitters in the lineup combining for 11. Jack Williams had three, while Tysen Cole, Noah Loy, Shiver and Powell had two each. Powell and Shiver drove in two runs each and Cole one run.

Headland had 11 hits with Tanner Taylor earning three hits and Evan Taylor, Reigh Jordan and Trent Weatherly all had two each. Tanner Taylor and Jordan drove in a run each. Eliot Griffin smashed a solo homer and Mason Steele added a single and RBI for the Rams.

Jordan, Headland’s starting pitcher, struck out nine over five innings, while scattering 11 hits and three runs.

Late Friday

Enterprise 23, Jeff Davis 0: The Wildcats finished off a three-game sweep of their Class 7A, Area 3 foes on Friday as Owen Burrow and Siasoi Blevins combined on a three-inning, two-hit shutout.

Burrow pitched an inning and allowed both hits, while striking out two. Blevins worked two innings and struck out three.

Offensively, Enterprise had only eight hits, but was aided by 11 walks, five hit batters and seven errors. Tristen Leib had two hits, one a double, and two RBI, while Cayden Boutwell and Dylan Grantham both had a single with two RBI. Tal Sessions (double), Tristan Bartling and Kyle Hakel all had a hit and RBI. Will Powell had a triple.

Over nine innings and three games, EHS outscored JD 53-0.

Geneva 9, Dale County 3: Geneva swept the two-game series from the Warriors with the Friday night win, pulling away from a 2-2 tie with seven runs in the last three innings.

Ryan Wilson led Geneva, going 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Avery Perry blasted a two-run homer, Preston Garner had a single with two RBI and Tayshun McReynolds had a double and RBI. Trent Spann had a single and RBI and Dylan Key had a double.

Trent Smith earned the pitching win, striking out seven over six innings and allowing just five hits and one earned run.

For Dale County, Jessie Pelham had three hits and Christian Ross had two hits. Aiden Wright pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight.

Jesuit (La.) 3, Northside Methodist 0: Jay Ray pitched four innings, allowing only two hits and one unearned run, while Gant Underwood led the NMA offense with two hits, one a double. Cole Breedlove had a hit and also drew a walk.