Prep Baseball Roundup: Enterprise wins over Prattville in 11 innings

Enterprise scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning then held off Prattville to take a 2-1 four-extra inning victory over Prattville in a Class 7A, Area 3 high school baseball game in Prattville Tuesday night.
After 10 scoreless innings, the Wildcats broke through in the top of the 11th. A two-base error allowed Payton Easterling to reach with one out. A Drew Shiver ground out moved courtesy runner Cade Peacock to third and Logan Fleming’s single scored Peacock. Tyson Cole, a courtesy runner for Fleming, stole second and scored on a Will Powell double.
The Lions scored in the bottom half off a double and a single. They put the tying runner to third off two stolen bases with one out, but Wildcat pitcher Owen Burrow got a strikeout and fly out to end the game.
Burrow was the winning pitcher after working 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowing just a run on two hits with one strikeout. Trey Cavanaugh pitched 8 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and four walks, while striking out two.
Enterprise had just six hits, two from Parker Session, including one double.
Dothan 13, Jeff Davis 1: Dothan earned a Class 7A, Area 3 win on the road at Jeff Davis, beating the Vols 13-1.
Brody Lindsey pitched a five-inning two hitter with seven strikeouts for the win.
Te’Relle George-Mills, Matthew Omohundro and Bailey Hall all had two hits with one RBI for Dothan. Both of Mills’ hits were triples and Hall had a double among his hits. Hunter Whitman had a triple with two RBI and Jace Dyer had a double and RBI. Chase Allsup and Mark Padilla added a hit and RBI each. Ronnin Sherman had a double.
G.W. Long 12, Luverne 1: Bryson Hughes hit a grand slam homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to give G.W. Long a walk-off 12-1 win over Luverne.
Hughes finished with two hits and four runs batted in. Blayne McDaniel had three singles and three runs batted in. Carson Dunlap also had three hits. Jackson Dasigner and Brody Walker both had a hit and RBI. Mikey Vanderhayden had a RBI sacrifice fly.
Brody Walker went all five innings, allowing one unearned run and one hit. He struck out seven.
Turner Claybrook had a single for the lone Luverne hit.
Providence Christian 16, Carroll 3: Four Providence pitchers combined on a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts in the PCS win.
Matthew Morris worked an inning with one strikeout. Abe Chancellor struck out three in one inning of work. Samuel Farris struck out four in 2 2/3 innings and Seth Clack recorded a strikeout for his only out.
Four walks, two errors and a hit batter helped Carroll to its three runs.
Offensively for Providence, Porter Dykes had three hits, including a double, with one RBI and CJ Sullivan had two singles and three runs batted in. Luke McClurkin had two singles with one RBI and Win Brock had a double and RBI. Chance Smith also had a double.
Rehobeth 13, Ariton 11: The top four hitters in Rehobeth’s lineup accounted for 11 hits and 10 runs batted in to lead the victory.
Joe Watkins, Zach Chandler and Tanner Wells had three hits each and Shelton Arroyo had two hits. Wells, who had a homer, and Arroyo drove in three runs each and Watkins and Chandler two each. Drew Fritsche had two hits and a RBI and Peyton Stephens added a hit and RBI.
For Ariton, Landon Thrash had four hits, including two doubles, and three runs batted in and Landon Tyler and Jacob Cook both had three hits with one RBI. Connor Thrash, Caden Collier and Nash Evans had two hits each with Collier driving in two runs.
Headland 10, Northside Methodist 2: Bryce Cunningham struck out 14 and allowed only three hits and two runs over six innings and Nate Aplin pitched the final inning, striking out two and allowing one hit.
Mason Steele, Tyson Kirkland, Tanner Rabon and Reed Jordan had two hits each with Kirkland and Rabon driving in one run each. Cunningham drove in three runs off a two-run double and a sacrifice fly. James Trammell added a hit and RBI.
Gant Underwood had two of the four hits for NMA and drove in a run.
Eufaula 8, Geneva 1: Ethan McCullough allowed only five hits and one unearned run in a seven-inning complete game performance with three strikeouts and only one walk.
Hess Horne had three hits, one a double, with one RBI and Bryce Hinton had two hits for Eufaula. Haden Caldwell drove in two runs and Brody Ingram had a hit and RBI.
For Geneva, Trent Spann had two doubles and Dylan Key had a hit and RBI.
Wicksburg 15, Elba 8: Payton Crutchfield was 4-for-4 with two runs batted in, Jackson Glover 3-for-3 with two RBI and Zeke Kelley had two doubles and two RBI to lead Wicksburg.
Holden Wade also had two hits, one a double, with a RBI and Tristan Hill had a double and RBI.
For Elba, John Martin Wilson, Iverson Lane, Patrick Whit Shehee and Paxton Wise all had two singles with Lane driving in two runs and Wilson and Wise one each. Peyton McCart, Carson Wise and Collin Sauls all had a single and RBI each.
Dawson Williams was the winning pitcher, allowing just a hit and run over three innings.
Samson 14, Florala 6: Samson scored 11 runs in the top of the seventh inning to overcome a 6-3 deficit and wrestle away a 14-6 win.
Jacob Branch had three hits, one a double, and four runs batted in and Braxton Brooks had two hits and three RBI. Blade Davis added a double and two RBI and Gunner Glisson, Garrett White, Chance McKee and Jacob Lowery had a single and RBI each.
Lowery struck out 12 over five innings, but reliever Coe Kelly got the win, throwing two scoreless innings with one hit allowed. He struck out three.
Straughn 5, Dale County 1: The Warriors fell in a Class 4A, Area 2 contest at Straughn 5-1 as Tiger pitcher Ryan Cobb struck out 11 and allowed only three hits.
Devin Grider had a single and a double and Nick Cogman a triple for the three Dale County hits.
Opp 10, Reeltown 0: Three Opp pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts and Ethan had two hits and three runs batted in, highlighted by a two-run homer.
Walt Spurlin pitched two innings and allowed only one hit before Tanner Hall pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out three and allowing one hit. Tanner Burlison struck out one over 2/3 innings of an inning.
Hal Smithart had a two-run double that ended the game on a five-inning mercy rule. Cody Walsh added a single with two RBI and Burlison had a single and RBI.
Slocomb 14, Daleville 9: Kyle Chase had three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in four runs to lead Slocomb’s win.
Cade Birge, Caleb Andrews and Gabe Hall all had two hits with a RBI and Jacob Spence and Chris Beshears had hit and RBI each.
Geneva County 7, Kinston 0: Owen Cook pitched a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and Holden Hunter had three doubles with one RBI to lead Geneva County.
Evan Sorrells had two doubles with one RBI and Chris Duncan had a double and drove in three runs. Owen Carpenter added two doubles.
Jeb Crosby and Trip Hawthorne had a single each for the Kinston hits.
Brantley 15, Zion Chapel 5: Nate Braisted was 3-for-3 with a double, Mason Stuart had a double and RBI and Dayne Bannin had a single and RBI for Zion Chapel in the loss.
Pike Liberal Arts 11, Edgewood Academy 1: Scott Taylor Renfroe drove in five runs and had two hits and Walker Stallworth struck out 11 and allowed only two hits and a run over six innings in the Patriot win.
Levi Sikes, Drew Nelson, Stallworth and Arden Wiser all had two hits with Sikes earning a triple and Nelson and Stallworth a double each. Nelson drove in two runs and Stallworth one. Austin Spivey and K.C. Bradford both had a single and RBI each.
Abbeville Christian 3, Lowndes Academy 2 (8 innings): Boone Sumlar doubled home Connor Jones in the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off 3-2 ACA win over Lowndes.