Prep Baseball Roundup: Enterprise wins over Prattville in 11 innings

Four walks, two errors and a hit batter helped Carroll to its three runs.

Offensively for Providence, Porter Dykes had three hits, including a double, with one RBI and CJ Sullivan had two singles and three runs batted in. Luke McClurkin had two singles with one RBI and Win Brock had a double and RBI. Chance Smith also had a double.

Rehobeth 13, Ariton 11: The top four hitters in Rehobeth’s lineup accounted for 11 hits and 10 runs batted in to lead the victory.

Joe Watkins, Zach Chandler and Tanner Wells had three hits each and Shelton Arroyo had two hits. Wells, who had a homer, and Arroyo drove in three runs each and Watkins and Chandler two each. Drew Fritsche had two hits and a RBI and Peyton Stephens added a hit and RBI.

For Ariton, Landon Thrash had four hits, including two doubles, and three runs batted in and Landon Tyler and Jacob Cook both had three hits with one RBI. Connor Thrash, Caden Collier and Nash Evans had two hits each with Collier driving in two runs.

Headland 10, Northside Methodist 2: Bryce Cunningham struck out 14 and allowed only three hits and two runs over six innings and Nate Aplin pitched the final inning, striking out two and allowing one hit.