G.W. Long’s baseball team is once again on the doorstep of a state championship series.

The Rebels, winners of 17 state titles in 18 tries and the defending Class 2A state champs, advanced to this year’s state semifinals behind an 11-1, 5-4 sweep of St. Luke’s Wednesday in Skipperville.

It is the sixth straight semifinal appearance for G.W. Long, which last failed to make the round back in 2016.

Long (28-8) will play the Ariton-Pike Liberal Arts series winner in the semifinals. Those teams split a doubleheader Wednesday and play a decisive third game on Thursday. Regardless of the opponent, the series will be in Skipperville, starting next Tuesday with a doubleheader. A third game, if necessary, will be on Wednesday. The semifinal winner advances to the state championship round that starts the following Monday, May 15 in Oxford.

G.W. Long had to sweat a little on Wednesday before advancing. In the second game, the Rebels held a 5-0 sixth-inning lead only to see the Wildcats score three in the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh to pull within a run.

After scoring in the seventh, the Wildcats loaded the bases with the clean-up hitter coming to bat with two outs. Will Bush, a Rebel junior, was called upon in relief. After falling behind 2-0 in the count, Bush induced a pop out in foul territory to third baseman Brant Brady to end the game.

Bush saved the game for starter Tanner Johnston, who struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings and gave up five hits and four runs with only one run earned.

Offensively, Blayne Wood and Bryson Hughes both had a bunt single and a run-scoring double. Hayes Horne had a run-scoring single and a second run after his hit scored on a throwing error. Brady added a RBI on a ground out and Cohen Pritchett had a double.

In game one, Cullis Kelly held the Wildcats to four hits and a run with just one strikeout in the five-inning game, while Johnston went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI to lead the offense. Horne and Brody Walker both had a single with two runs batted in. Kelly and Grant Watson both had a single and RBI.

Ariton 7-4, Pike Liberal Arts 6-14 (1st game 8 innings): Ariton won the opener on a walk-off run-scoring double by Caden Collier, but Pike Liberal Arts pulled away in the second game, overcoming a third-inning deficit to earn a split in the doubleheader.

The two play the third game at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The winner advances to the semifinals at G.W. Long, starting on Tuesday.

In the first game, the Patriots (23-12) scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game after Ariton (26-11-1) forged ahead with three in the bottom of the sixth.

The Purple Cats then won it in the bottom of the eighth inning.

After a ground out opened the inning, Dawson Murphy singled but was forced out at second on Miles Tyler’s grounder. Aven Cook followed with a single to left, moving Tyler to second. Collier then doubled to left to score Tyler with the game-winning run.

The hit ended a big game for Collier, who had three doubles with two runs batted in. Tyler and Cook both had two hits with Tyler earning a RBI double and a run-scoring single and Cook had a RBI triple. Connor Thrash earned a run-scoring double and Murphy a RBI ground out.

Easton Kilpatrick, who got the final out of the top of the eighth, was the winning pitcher.

For Pike Lib, John Lott had two hits, including a RBI single, while KC Bradford had a two-run double and Cole Garrett drove in two runs, one off a single, the other on a sacrifice fly.

In game two, the Purple Cats took a 3-1 lead after the top of the fourth, but the Patriots scored four in the third to seize a 5-3 advantage and added three runs in the four and six in the fifth to win by the 10-run mercy rule.

Lott was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in and Payne Jeffcoat and Levi DeBoer had two hits each with a double and two runs batted in. Bradford also had two hits, one a double. Davis Kilcrease, Luke Barron and Jackson Booth all had a hit and RBI.

Will Rice went all five innings for the pitching win, striking out five and giving up six hits and three walks along with four runs, three earned.

For Ariton, Thrash was 2-for-2 with three runs batted in and Collier was 2-for-2 with a double.

Abbeville Christian 7-9, Edgewood Academy 6-9: Abbeville Christian bounced back from a first-game 9-6 loss to stay alive in the AISA Class AA semifinal series on Wednesday with a 9-7 win to force a third game.

The Generals (21-15) and Wildcats play a decisive third game at 1 p.m. Thursday in Abbeville. The winner advances to the state finals next Tuesday in Montgomery against the Patrician Academy-Autauga Academy series winner.

In ACA’s second-game win, the Generals scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 7 all tie. With one out, Connor Jones walked and Cole Goodson singled. Jones stole third before scoring on a balk. Boone Sumlar then singled in Goodson to make it 9-7.

Connor Hutto retired the Wildcats in order in both the sixth and seventh innings to finish it. Hutto went all seven innings, striking out 12 and allowing six hits.

Offensively for ACA, Sumlar had two hits and two runs batted in and both Justin Murphy and Goodson had two hits. Jones belted a two-run homer and Reid Quincy had a run-scoring single.

In the first game, Hutto was 3-for-4 with a homer and Quincy had two doubles, while Jones drilled a three-run homer and both Goodson and Sumlar had a hit and a RBI each.