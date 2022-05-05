PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long advances to Class 2A semifinals

G.W. Long advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A playoffs by sweeping a doubleheader at Vincent on Thursday, winning the first game 7-0 and then holding on for a 6-4 win in the second game.

In the opener, Jackson Chancey got the win on the mound, scattering three hits and striking out 11 in going the distance.

Brant Brady had two singles, a double and two RBIs. Brody Walker and Chancey each singled in two runs. Tanner Johnston had an RBI and Trevor Morris added a single.

In Game 2, Vincent had runners on second and third with nobody out in the seventh inning before Walker struck out three straight to end the game. Walker had entered the game in the seventh with the Rebels leading 6-3.

Blayne McDaniel got the win. He allowed seven hits and struck out 11 over six innings.

Walker had two singles, a double and an RBI. Jackson Dasinger had three singles and an RBI and Hayes Horne drove in two runs. Johnston doubled in a run, Cullis Kelly singled in a run and McDaniel and Chancey each added a hit.

Opp eliminated: The Bobcats were eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs, losing a doubleheader to Trinity 7-3 in the opener and 8-5 in the second game.

For Opp in the first game, Cody Walsh had three hits and an RBI, Ethan Cox had two hits and an RBI and Robbie Gafford had a sacrifice fly for an RBI.

Trinity scored six runs in the fourth inning to lead 7-0 before Opp scored three in the sixth.

In Game 2, the game was tied at 3-3 after five innings before Trinity scored two in the sixth inning and three in the seventh. The Bobcats scored two in the bottom of the seventh before Trinity closed out the win.

For Opp, Jackson Pierce had two hits and two RBIs, while Terry Davis doubled in a run and Gafford singled in a run. Walsh had two hits.