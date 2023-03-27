G.W. Long beat nearby rival Carroll 6-2 in Monday’s action at the Gulf Coast Classic III baseball tournament.

Brant Brady pitched a seven-inning, five-hitter with no earned runs, striking out two. Cohen Pritchett had a two-run single and a solo homer and Brady had a RBI single.

For Carroll, Wells Ganey and Stinson Draper had two hits each. Kaden Baxter and Carson Edwards had a RBI each.

Ariton splits two: Ariton lost to Naperville Central 18-3 and beat West End 10-0.

Against West End, Coleman Bragg pitched a five-inning, four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts. Lawson Leger was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in, while Landon Tyler had a two-run double and Camden Collier had a RBI single. Dalton Murphy added a RBI on a ground out.

In the loss, Murphy had two hits and two runs batted in and Tyler had two hits.

Fairhope 8, Rehobeth 0: The Rebels managed just three hits – a single each by Colton Trotter, Matthew Hannah and Colby Patterson.

James Clemens Tournament

James Clemens 12, Charles Henderson 2: The Trojans were tied 2-2, but the Jets scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth in pulling away.

For CHHS, Joshua Hooten and KaNeil Lewis both had a RBI single.