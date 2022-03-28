PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long downs Wicksburg in 11 innings

G.W. Long scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning to go ahead and held off Wicksburg in the bottom half for a 5-3 win in high school baseball action Monday night in Wicksburg.

Both teams scored in the seventh inning to force the game into extra innings tied at 3-3.

Neither team scored in the first three extra innings before G.W. Long broke through in the 11th.

Bryson McCrea drew a walk to start the Rebel 11th. AJ Dyson’s sacrifice bunt moved McCrea to second. Mikey Vanderheyden was intentionally walked to put runners at first and second. Back-to-back RBI singles between the shortstop and third baseman by Bryson Hughes and Cullis Kelly scored McCrea and Vanderheyden to put the Rebels up 5-3.

Four innings earlier, Long forged a 3-2 lead with a run as Vanderheyden singled, was sacrificed to second by a Hughes bunt and scored on a Will Bush RBI single.

Wicksburg, though, battled back to tie it in the bottom half of the seventh. Eli Williams walked and was sacrificed to second on a Drew Colon bunt. After a strikeout, Maddox Burkhardt singled down the leftfield line to drive in Williams.

G.W. Long finished with eight hits – a single from eight different players. Kelly, Hughes and Bush had RBI singles. Brant Brady had a RBI off a fielder’s choice.

For Wicksburg, Burkhardt had two hits, one a double, with a RBI and both Williams and Payton Crutchfield had two singles. Jackson Glover and Trey Summers both had a single and RBI.

Blayne McDaniel was Long’s winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings of relief. He struck out nine and gave up four hits. Jackson Chancey started and went 6 1/3 and struck out 10, while allowing five hits.

Houston Academy 10, Dale County 5: Tucker Jackson had three hits, one a triple, with a RBI, Hughes Dean had three hits, one a double, with two RBI and Sawyer Jones had three singles with a RBI to lead Houston Academy over Dale County.

JT Pitchford and Wade Shelley both had a single and RBI and Griffin McGee had a RBI sacrifice fly.

McGee was also the winning pitcher, working six innings and allowing only four hits and one earned run, while striking out three. Boland Dykes pitched the final inning.

For Dale County, Aiden Wright earned two hits, including a solo homer, and drove in two runs. Kade Smith also had two hits.

Wright struck out six in three relief innings and Pelham pitched two relief innings with three strikeouts. Both allowed only two hits.

Eufaula 9-3, Andalusia 7-13: Eufaula and Andalusia split a doubleheader with Eufaula winning 9-7 and Andalusia 13-3.

In Eufaula’s 9-7 win, Ethan McCullough collected four singles. Slade Seaborn, Bryce Hinton, Isaiah Meyers and Haden Caldwell all had multiple hits for the Tigers.

In the other game, Hinton went 2-for-3 to lead the Tiger offense.

Pike Liberal Arts 12, Southwest Georgia Academy 1: Pike Liberal Arts pulled away behind a six-run seventh inning in a game across the state line in Damascus, Ga.

Press Jefcoat was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Drew Nelson was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in and Davis Kilcrease was 2-for-3 with one RBI to lead the Patriots. Cason Eubanks was 1-for-2 with two RBI, while Arden Wiser and John Lott both had a single and RBI.

Darryl Lee was the winning pitcher, working five innings and allowing just one run and two hits, while striking out eight. He did walk five. Wiser pitched two scoreless and hitless innings in relief, striking out three and walking one.

Gulf Coast Classic III

Enterprise 10, Decatur Heritage 0: Enterprise pitcher Austin Acreman pitched a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and one walk as the Wildcats beat Class 2A No. 4 ranked Decatur Heritage 10-0.

Drew Shiver led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Payton Easterling and Will Powell both had two hits with Easterling driving in two runs and Powell earning a double among his hits. Brady Richardson had a single and drove in three runs during the game. Jack Williams had a double and RBI, while Noah Loy and Owen Burrow both had a hit and RBI.

Butch Youmans Spring Break Tournament

Providence Christian 16, New Brockton 4: Win Brock was 3-for-4 with a triple and four runs batted in and John Mark Shiver had two singles and drove in three runs to pace Providence Christian, which scored eight runs in both the third and fourth innings in the win.

Porter Dykes earned a double and two RBI, Chapel Stickler had a RBI triple and Jake Smith went 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Eagles.

Providence was aided in the game by eight walks and seven hit by pitches from five New Brockton pitchers.

Braxton Canady went four of the five innings to pick up the pitching win. He allowed four hits and one unearned run with three strikeouts. After an ineffective reliever, Sammy Farris recorded the final three outs, two on strikeouts.

For New Brockton, Brayson Carr had two singles and a RBI and Chase Ray and Gabe Herrington had a hit and RBI each.

Kinston 22, Luverne 7: J.W. Mikel was 5-for-6 with a double and a triple and Tripp Hawthorne was 4-for-5 with four runs batted in to lead the Bulldog win.

Jeb Crosby and Cade Jones both added two hits for Kinston.

Hawthorne was the winning pitcher, working six innings and striking out four.

Opp 8, Geneva 2: Opp head coach Michael Cassady earned his 250th coaching win in the Bobcat victory.

Robbie Gafford was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in, Jackson Pierce had a double and RBI and Ethan Cox a single and RBI for Opp.

Andrew Danford pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed only one earned run and four hits, while striking out five. John Helms pitched 1 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings of relief with two strikeouts for a save.

For Geneva, Trent Spann had two hits, while Robert Wilson and Preston Garner had a RBI each.

Spring Break Wood Bat Tournament

Slocomb 10, Zion Chapel 0: Jacob Spence pitched a six-inning, five-hit shutout with six strikeouts and only two walks for Slocomb.

Wyatt Reeder was 3-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in and Brody Campbell was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI for Slocomb.

Josh King added two hits, one a double, and drove in a run and both Maddox King and Bryson Brookshire had a single and RBI each.

Paden Booth had two of the five hits for Zion Chapel.

Slocomb 10, Brantley 10 (tie): In a two-hour time limited game, the RedTops and Bulldogs tied 10-10.

For Slocomb, Wyatt Reeder was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Brody Campbell was 3-for-4 with one RBI. Gage Gilland was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Bryson Brookshire was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Maddox King added a hit and RBI.

Samson 2, Florala 0: Josh Lowery pitched a seven-inning, three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and only one walk to lead Samson.

Gunner Glisson was 2-for-3 and Luke Reid was 1-for-2 with a RBI.

Highland Home 10, Samson 7: For Samson, Coe Kelly was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Brodey Mixon had a homer and drove in two runs and Luke Reid had a hit and RBI.

In other tournament games on Monday, Zion Chapel and Brantley tied 7-7 and Highland Home beat Florala 20-5.

Junior varsity

Rehobeth 11, Providence Christian 4: Brody White was the winning pitcher for Rehobeth.

For PCS, Brooks Canady had a triple and RBI and both Roman Banner and Andrew Owen had a single and RBI. Tyler Sharp had two singles, while David McClurkin added a triple and Trey Bradley a double.