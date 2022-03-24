PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long finishes as Gulf Coast Classic runner-up

Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long won a semifinal game to advance to the championship of Gulf Coast Classic II Tournament before falling 2-1 to Bentonville, Ark.

The Rebels defeated Yorkville (Ill.) 9-1 in the semifinal game as Brant Brady pitched a complete game and eight different players had a hit. Brady struck out eight and allowed only five hits. Offensively, Tanner Johnston and Brody Walker both had two hits with a RBI, Jackson Chancey had a double with two RBI and Trevor Morris had a single with two RBI. Cullis Kelly added a single and RBI.

In the championship game, the Rebels had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning before a ground out ended the game.

Bentonville scored on a solo homer in the second inning and a run in the sixth, while G.W. Long got its run on a Blayne McDaniel RBI single in the bottom of the third.

Kelly had a strong pitching performance, striking out six and allowing six hits and two runs over seven innings.

McDaniel had two of the Rebels’ seven hits in the game.

Rehobeth 2, Enterprise 0: Shelton Arroyo doubled home two runs in the bottom of the third for the game’s only scoring as pitching dominated the game in Rehobeth.

Rebel pitcher Zachary Hannah pitched a seven-inning, five-hit shutout with five strikeouts and just two walks, while three Enterprise pitchers – Owen Burrow, Austin Acreman and CJ Wilkerson – combined to allow just five hits and two runs, while striking out 10.

Burrow went four innings, giving up four hits and two runs, while striking out seven and walking one. Acreman and Wilkerson both pitched a scoreless inning each with Wilkerson allowing a hit. Acreman struck out two and Wilkerson one.

Parker Perry had two of Rehobeth’s five hits. Tysen Cole and Will Powell had a double each to highlight the Wildcat offense.

Providence Christian 13, Slocomb 3: Providence Christian scored four runs each in the first, third and fourth innings to power the five-inning Class 3A, Area 3 win.

Chance Smith earned a two-run double and a RBI single, while Chapel Sticker had two hits, including a three-run triple. Win Brock also had two hits, one a RBI double, and Jake Smith added a RBI single.

Jake Smith was the winning pitcher, giving up five hits and three runs over five innings, while striking out three.

For Slocomb, Bryson Brookshire and Cade Birge both had two hits with Brookshire driving in a run off a bases loaded walk.

Opp 8, New Brockton 7: Tanner Burlison’s RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh scored Ethan Cox to break a 7-7 tie and the Bobcats held on for the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

Cody Walsh had a pair of RBI singles and Walt Spurlin drove in runs off a single and off a groundout. Robbie Gafford added a RBI ground out.

Andrew Danford, the second of three pitchers, was the winning pitcher, working two innings of relief. Walsh picked up a save with a scoreless seventh.

For New Brockton, Drew Cashin hit a solo homer and a RBI ground out, Paxton Green had a two-run single and Kaden Cupp a RBI single. Jaxon Whitworth had a single and a double.

Straughn 7, Geneva 4: Cal Ashberry and Saxby Radford had two hits each to lead Straughn in a Class 4A, Area 2 win over Geneva 7-4.

Abram Guilford scattered six hits and struck out seven in six innings of work. Clark Gay picked up the save in the final inning.

For Geneva, Preston Garner and Avery Perry had two hits each with Perry driving in one run. Robert Wilson also drove in a run.

Goshen 13, Pike County 1: Three Goshen pitchers combined on a five-inning one-hitter and 10 strikeouts and the Eagles scored six runs in both the first and second innings in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

Danny Cooper went three innings and allowed the one hit and one unearned run, while striking out six. Hunter Nobles retired the side on three strikeouts in the fourth and Jacob Powell pitched the last inning and had one strikeout.

Cooper was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI and Nick Walters had two hits, one a home run, and also had two RBI for Goshen. DJ Walters added a double and RBI.

Paxton Flowers had a single for the lone Pike County hit.

Samson 11, Kinston 5: Brodey Mixon was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs to pace Samson’s Class 1A, Area 2 win.

Coe Kelly was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Luke Reid was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Josh Lowery was 2-for-4. Jacob Branch was 2-for-5 with a RBI and Braxton Brooks had a hit and RBI.

Brooks was the winning pitcher, scattering seven hits and four earned runs over seven innings. He struck out eight.

For Kinston, Tripp Hawthorne had three hits and J.W. Mikel had two hits.

Oxford Spring Break

Dothan 10, Elmore County 5: Dothan scored three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull away from a 4-3 deficit in earning the win in the opening day of the Oxford Spring Break Tournament.

Carter Davis led the Wolves offense, going 3-for-4. Mark Padilla earned two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Blake Wynn had a single with two RBI. Kingsley Lucas added a hit and RBI.

Landon Jenkins went the distance on the mound for Dothan, scattering nine hits. He allowed five runs, but only three earned, and walked one, while striking out three.

Junior Varsity

Opp 10-4, Andalusia 6-12: Opp and Andalusia split a doubleheader with Opp winning the first game 10-6 and Andalusia the second game 12-4.

For Opp in the opener, Landon Langley was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, Grady Patterson was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Nolan Brown 2-for-3 with two RBI and Riley Day had a single and drove in three runs. Brown was the winning pitcher, striking out five over four innings.

In game two for Opp, Patterson and Will Jackson had two hits with a double and a RBI and Jase Stanley had two singles with a RBI.