PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long, Providence Christian get big wins

SKIPPERVILLE - Blayne McDaniel pitched a shutout, scattering four hits and striking out seven, as G.W. Long defeated Ariton 5-0 in the opener of a big Class 2A, Area 3 baseball series on Thursday.

Trevor Morris had a home run and two singles with two RBI for the Rebels. Hayes Horne had two RBI and Brant Brady drove in a run on a fielder's choice.

Tanner Johnston and Cullis Kelly each singled.

For Ariton, Caden Collier had two singles, while Lawson Leger and Myles Tyler each singled.

The two teams play at Ariton on Friday.

Providence Christian 12, Wicksburg 2: Matt Dave Snell went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and Jake Smith had a two-run homer as the Eagles won in five innings.

Harrison Mims pitched five innings for the win with five strikeouts. Mims also went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Chapel Stickler doubled in two runs.

For Wicksburg, Will Hanners homered and Jackson Glover and Eli Williams each doubled.

Houston Academy 8, Slocomb 1: Sheldon Ott and JT Pitchford combined to limit the RedTops to five hits and a run over seven innings, while striking out nine as the Raiders won the Class 3A, Area 3 contest.

Ott went six innings and struck out eight, while allowing five hits and the run. Pitchford pitched the final inning, striking out one.

Tucker Jackson was 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run batted in and Griffin McGee was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for HA. Sawyer Jones had a single and two RBI and Ott had a hit and RBI. Pitchford chipped in a double.

Prattville 9, Dothan 1: The Wolves fell on the road at Prattville in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

Hunter Whitman had two of the Wolves’ six hits, including a double. Connor Cody had a single and RBI.

Geneva 7, Dale County 1: Michael Moore and Dylan Key combined on a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and the Panther offense scored seven runs on seven hits in the Class 4A, Area 2 win.

Moore went six innings and struck out seven, while Key pitched the final inning, striking out one.

Offensively, Moore had two hits with one run batted in, while Trent Spann and Key both had a hit and RBI. Talan Johnson also had a RBI for the Panthers.

For Dale County, Aiden Wright had an RBI single.

Opp 15, Goshen 1: Robbie Gafford had a home run and single with three RBIs, Andrew Danford ha d a 2-run homer, Walt Spurlin went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Cody Walsh singled in two runs for the Bobcats.

Spurlin didn’t allow a hit and struck out seven.