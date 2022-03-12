PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long rallies in 7th inning, beats HA in 8th

The G.W. Long baseball team rallied from a 5-0 deficit against Houston Academy in the seventh inning and won it 6-5 in the eighth on Saturday afternoon.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Rebels loaded the bases with nobody out when Blayne McDaniel and Hayes Horne each singled and Trevor Morris was hit by a pitch.

Tanner Johnston then walked to bring in the first run of the inning. After a strikeout, Jackson Chancey doubled in two runs to cut the lead to 5-3. Brant Brady then hit a two-run single to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, Horne singled to lead off and advanced to second base on a passed ball. Morris put down a sacrifice bunt to move Horne over to third. With Johnston at the plate, a passed ball allowed Horne to dash in for the winning run.

McDaniel got the win in relief, pitching 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. Chancey pitched 6 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. He allowed six hits and three earned runs.

Horne had three singles at the plate. Chancey had a single, double and two RBIs. Brady had a single and two RBIs, while Walker and McDaniel each singled and Johnston had an RBI.

For Houston Academy, Tucker Jackson struck out 13 and allowed only four hits in six plus innings before coming out because of the pitch count (112). He walked five.

Offensively for the Raiders, Chapman Andrews had a double and single with three RBI and Hughes Dean had three hits, one a double. Walker Elliott had two singles and both Wade Shelley and Sheldon Ott had a single and RBI each.

Pike Liberal Arts wins two: At the Jonah McWaters Tournament in Troy on Friday, the host Patriots beat Chipley (Fla.) 9-0 and 4-1.

Action at the tournament was canceled on Saturday because of weather.

In the first-game win, Drew Nelson was 3-for-4 with a solo homer, KC Bradford was 3-for-4 and Darryl Lee was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs batted in. Arden Wiser had a double and RBI and Davis Kilcrease added a single and RBI.

Will Rice pitched six innings of three-hit shutout ball with 10 strikeouts and two walks for the pitching win. Wiser pitched the final inning, striking out two and allowing just one hit.

In the second game, the Patriots broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth for the win. Wiser hit a pair of solo homers to pace the offense. Lee had two hits, one a double, with one RBI and Skylar Kidd had a double and RBI.

Lee pitched five innings and allowed just one run and one hit, while striking out 10 and walking four. Kade Brookins picked up a save, working the last two innings and striking out five and allowing just one hit and one walk.