PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long rolls to 12-2 win over Providence Christian

G.W. Long pounded out 15 hits on offense and pitchers Jackson Chancey and Blayne McDaniel gave up only three hits and struck out 11 in the Rebels' 12-2 win over Providence Christian on Tuesday night.

Chancey had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Trevor Morris also had three hits, one a double, and drove in a run. Brant Brady had two hits, one a double, with three RBI and Jackson Dasinger had two hits, one a double, with two RBI. Tanner Johnston had two singles, Hayes Horne had a double and RBI and McDaniel had a single and RBI.

Chancey was the winning pitcher, going four innings and striking out five, while allowing two hits and two earned runs. McDaniel pitched three scoreless innings of relief with six strikeouts and one hit allowed.

For PCS, CJ Sullivan had a double and RBI and Chapel Stickler had a single and RBI. Win Brock had a single for other hit.

Enterprise 11, Ariton 9: Tysen Cole, Noah Loy, Drew Shiver and Will Powell had two hits each with Shiver and Powell driving in two each and Cole, who had a triple, driving in one. Payton Easterling and Owen Burrow both had a double and two RBI.

Caden Collier and Brodie Cook both had two hits and three RBI for Ariton, while Conner Thrash, Phenix Griffin and Paxton Steed had a hit and RBI each.

Houston Academy 13, Geneva County 0: Three HA pitchers combined on a five-inning one hitter. Starter Wade Shelley struck out six over three innings and JT Pitchford and Walker Elliott both pitched one inning with Pitchford allowing the hit and Elliott striking out one.

Offensively for HA, Sheldon Ott and Chapman Andrews had two hits and two RBI each and JT Ackermand had a triple with a RBI and Jack Waller had a single with two RBI. Adam Boyd and Anson Simera both had a hit and RBI. Hughes Dean drove in two runs and Tucker Jackson one run.

Rehobeth 15, Charles Henderson 5: Zach Hannah and Shelton Arroyo both had three hits and drove in a combined five runs, with Hannah hitting a homer with two RBI and Arroyo driving in three runs.

Lane Cook had two hits and two RBI, Zach Chandler two hits with one RBI and Parker Anderson had a hit with three RBI. Noah Lee added a hit and RBI.

Jacob Adkins was the winning pitcher, going five innings and giving up three earned runs. He struck out two. Parker Perry pitched the sixth inning and struck out two.

For Charles Henderson, Parker Adams had three hits, while Damien Hart had two hits with three RBI and Brady Huner had two hits, one a homer, and two RBI.

Geneva 10, Wicksburg 6: Reed Wilson was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Talan Johnson was 2-for-2 with two singles for Geneva.

Dylan Key picked up the win, working 3 1/3 innings of relief and striking out four.

Payton Crutchfield had two singles to lead Wicksburg.

Northside Methodist 3, Seminole County (Ga.) 2: Jack Ray picked up the win with two innings of relief and had a hit with two RBI to lead the Knights. Harrison Hicks was 2-for-2 with a double.

Jack Alvord pitched five innings of five-hit ball.

New Brockton 11, Slocomb 8: New Brockton held on despite giving up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Kaden Cupp was 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Payton Green and Gabe Herrington had a hit and two RBI each. Jaxon Whitworth drove in two runs.

Cupp was the winning pitcher, working six innings and allowing only a run on two hits with nine strikeouts.

Cade Birge had two hits and a RBI for Slocomb and Bryson Brookshire had a hit with three RBI. Caulin Thomas had a single and two RBI and Evan Sorrells added a double and RBI

Opp 7, Straughn 6: After Straughn scored in the top of the seventh to take the lead, Opp scored two in the bottom half to win it with the winning run scoring when Andrew Danford was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Robbie Gafford was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and Ethan Cox was 2-for-3.

Tanner Hall was the winning pitcher, working the final two innings.

Kinston 8, Elba 3: Cale Sumblin struck out eight over five innings with no hits and one run allowed and Owen Patterson pitched the final innings with four strikeouts and two runs allowed.

Jeb Crosby and J.W. Mikel had two hits each for Kinston.

Junior Varsity

Rehobeth 10, Cottonwood 0: John Carter Chumney had two hits and three RBIs, highlighted by a three-run homer, and Jake Franklin and Jacob Fritsche both had two hits to pace Rehobeth.

Hunter Gibson and Colton Trotter both had a hit and two RBI.

Brody White pitched four innings of shutout ball and struck out five.

Opp 4, Straughn 3: Cash Harrell had a game-tying RBI double then scored the go-ahead run in the third inning.

Harrell was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven over three innings, while giving up three hits and one run. Riley Day pitched the last inning for a save, earning one strikeout.

Kinston 11, Elba 3: Brant McCollough and Colby Tew had two hits each and Drew Branch was the winning pitcher for Kinston.

Northside Methodist 9, Seminole County (Ga.) 7: Eli Smith was the winning pitcher with Isaac Sullivan picking up a save.

John Michael Mordecai was 2-for-3 with a double and Ross Overby hit a homer.